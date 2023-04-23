Sale of Balance Flats vs Open Booking Flats, vs BTO Flats vs Resale Flats: Which should you get in 2023?

Given the pandemic-induced delays in the current crop of Built-to-Order (BTO) flats, homeowners seeking to buy property in Singapore would understandably be looking at other ways to buy a home.

The two main routes to home ownership are applying for a BTO, or buying a flat from the resale market.

But there are actually two other lesser-known schemes that aspiring homeowners can try their luck with: the Sale of Balance Flats scheme, and the Open Booking of Flats scheme.

How are they related to the well-known BTO scheme, and what differences should you watch out for?

What are Sale of Balance Flats (SBF)?

It may come as a surprise but not every unit offered in a BTO launch gets selected.

Units that — for some reason or other — end up not being booked are put up for sale under the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) scheme.

Also included under this category are surplus flats arising from Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme exercises, as well as units repurchased by HDB.

SBF exercises are launched twice a year, usually coinciding with BTO launches in May and November.

What are Open Booking Flats (OBF)?

If SBF flats are the “leftovers” from BTO launches, then OBF units are the “leftovers” from SBF launches. Units not selected during SBF are pooled together under OBF.

Interested buyers can view the units available on HDB’s online flat portal at any time.

However, applications for OBF units only open twice a year, allowing time for fresh injections of new available units.

When no units are available, OBF applications are likewise closed. This means that you cannot reserve your place in the queue, and all applications are treated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Which should you choose?

PHOTO: Unsplash

When it comes to choosing between BTO, SBF, OBF and resale flats, it boils down to two major factors: availability and affordability.

The following table sums up the key differences.