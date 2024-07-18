Award Banner
Award Banner
money

Samsung agrees to acquire British startup Oxford Semantic for AI

Samsung agrees to acquire British startup Oxford Semantic for AI
A man walks past a signboard of Samsung Electronics in front of the Samsung Electronics Nano City Hwaseong Campus in Hwaseong, South Korea, July 8, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 18, 2024 2:55 AM

SEOUL — Samsung Electronics said on Thursday (July 18) it agreed to acquire Oxford Semantic Technologies, a British startup specialising in technology that can be used for more sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Samsung did not disclose the value of the deal.

Oxford Semantic Technologies specialises in knowledge graph technology, which stores information as an interconnected web of related ideas and mirrors the human reasoning process, and can be used to better personalise AI applications such as on-device AI on Samsung phones, Samsung said in a statement.

[[nid:693134]]

SamsungArtificial Intelligence
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.