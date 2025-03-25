Samsung Electronics says co-CEO Han Jong-hee has died of cardiac arrest
PHOTO: Cho Seong-joon via Reuters file
SEOUL — South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday (March 25) that its co-CEO Han Jong-hee has died from cardiac arrest. Han was 63.
Han was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division, while another co-CEO Jun Young-hyun oversees the chip business of South Korea's biggest company.
Samsung Electronics shares were flat in morning trade.
