Samsung Electronics says co-CEO Han Jong-hee has died of cardiac arrest

Han Jong-hee, co-chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics Co., speaks at the company's annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea, March 19, 2025.
PHOTO: Cho Seong-joon via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 25, 2025 1:07 AM

SEOUL — South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday (March 25) that its co-CEO Han Jong-hee has died from cardiac arrest. Han was 63.

Han was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division, while another co-CEO Jun Young-hyun oversees the chip business of South Korea's biggest company.

Samsung Electronics shares were flat in morning trade.

