Second-most expensive flat in Singapore: 5-room unit in Bishan sold for $1.63m

A five-room HDB unit in Bishan has changed hands for a whopping $1.63 million, making it Singapore's second-highest transacted price for a resale flat.

The price of the unit at Block 275A Bishan Street 24 — in a Design, Build and Sell Scheme project called Natura Loft — is just $100,000 shy of the most expensive HDB flat in the country.

The most expensive flat is a five-room unit at Dawson Road which was transacted for around $1.65 million in June.

The Bishan unit, located between the 34th and 36th floor, is also now the most expensive flat there, according to checks by AsiaOne on HDB’s resale flat price records.

At 1,292 sq ft, the flat has around 85 years remaining on its lease.

It is a five-minute drive from Bishan MRT station, which gives home owners convenient access to both the North-South and Circle Lines.

Schools such as Catholic High School, Ai Tong School, Raffles Institution and Raffles Girls’ School (Secondary) are also located in the vicinity.

Bishan has been earmarked as one of the million-dollar flat hot spots in Singapore, property experts previously told AsiaOne.

The previous record there was logged last month when a HDB executive maisonette changed hands for $1.6 million.

At 271, Toa Payoh remains the town with the most number of million-dollar flats sold in 2025 by a wide margin.

Bukit Merah and Queenstown trail at 193 and 148 flats respectively, according to data from Mogul.sg.

Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Singapore, told AsiaOne that the unit was able to command such a price tag as HDB has stopped introducing new five-room Build-To-Order flats in Bishan and other centrally-located estates for some time.

“Since the full rollout of the new flat classification into standard, plus and prime in October 2024, we have only seen five-room or larger flats within the standard category,” he said. “Bishan flats are likely to be classified as prime… due to its advantageous location in a mature estate, near MRT stations and good schools.”

Lim also noted that the home owners might have felt that paying $1.63 million for the flat represents good value as condominium units of a similar size and attributes may be priced twice as much.

When asked if he sees a $2 million flat happening any time soon, Lim declined to speculate, as resale flats are transacted in an open market on a “willing seller and willing buyer” basis.

Million-dollar flats represent just 6.2 per cent of the 21,412 resale units sold in the first 10 months of 2025, he added.

“This suggests that while million-dollar sales are growing, they are not representative of the border resale price trends across the HDB market.”

