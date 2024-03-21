Sengkang HDB flat almost touching the $1m mark

Singapore's real estate market is constantly changing, and the recent developments in Sengkang's resale market have attracted the attention of homeowners and potential buyers.

A 5-room HDB flat in Sengkang recently achieved an all-time high resale price of S$968,000, a significant milestone for the town. This event highlights Sengkang's growing appeal and signals a broader trend within Singapore's HDB market.

In this article, we look at what this all-time high means for Sengkang, how it compares with other towns, and the factors driving resale prices upward in this vibrant community.

About Block 216A Compassvale Drive, Sengkang

The units available for sale in HDB Block 216A Compassvale Drive are priced at S$868,000. This block is conveniently located within walking distance of two MRT stations, Sengkang MRT/LRT, which provides easy access to other parts of Singapore.

The block is also close to several schools such as Nan Chiau Primary School and Agape Little Uni Seng Kang Eastway Centre, making it an ideal choice for young couples or families with children.

Residents can easily purchase groceries and household products from nearby supermarkets such as FairPrice Sengkang East Avenue and FairPrice Anchorvale. The block is also close to AcuMed Medical (Sengkang), which provides medical services in case of emergencies or regular health checkups.

Singapore Post — Sengkang Central Branch is the nearest post office, while UOB Branch — Sengkang Express Centre is available for monetary services. For leisure and entertainment, residents can enjoy fresh air at the nearby 320D Anchorvale Drive Callisthenics Park. Additionally, the latest price trends and transaction history data for HDB Block 216A Compassvale Drive are also available for browsing.

About the ATH-transacted Sengkang unit

Block number: 216A

Street name: Compassvale Drive

Flat type: 5-room

Level: High-rise unit (13-15)

Unit size: 112 sq m

Transacted price: S$968,000

Sengkang's HDB resale market: Taking a deeper look

Over the years, Sengkang has undergone a significant transformation from being a quiet residential area to becoming one of Singapore's liveliest and most family-friendly towns. This town has become a highly sought-after location among homebuyers due to its extensive amenities, green spaces, and excellent connectivity.

Sengkang boasts a comprehensive range of amenities, including shopping malls, supermarkets, food courts, hawker centres, clinics, gyms, and parks.

This ensures that residents have easy access to everything they need right at their doorstep. The town is also home to several primary, secondary, and international schools, making it an ideal location for families with children.

In addition to the amenities, Sengkang offers residents numerous green spaces, such as the Sengkang Riverside Park and the Punggol Waterway Park, where they can enjoy nature and outdoor activities. The town is also well-connected to other parts of Singapore through various modes of transportation, such as the MRT, LRT, and buses, making commuting convenient and hassle-free.

The recent sale that set an all-time high in the resale market is a testament to Sengkang's increasing popularity. What's even more remarkable is its proximity to the coveted S$1 million mark, a benchmark that very few towns have achieved. This highlights the town's rising desirability among homeowners, and it's no surprise considering the town's numerous attractions and conveniences.

Sengkang compared to other HDB towns almost touching the S$1 million mark

As the HDB town of Sengkang draws near the S$1 million price point, it is important to take into consideration how it compares to other towns in terms of housing prices.

Jurong West, Choa Chu Kang, and Sembawang have also experienced an increase in their all-time high prices, with figures standing at S$920,000, S$900,000, and S$810,000, respectively.

Despite these increases, Sengkang stands out for its unique combination of modern living, community spirit, and accessibility.

This makes it a town with untapped potential, signalling it may soon surpass the S$1 million mark. Sengkang's location, which is close to amenities such as schools, hospitals, and shopping centres, as well as good transportation routes, makes it an attractive place to live.

Additionally, the town's strong sense of community, with various events and activities organised by the residents, adds to its allure.

Factors driving up resale prices in Sengkang

There are various reasons behind the increase in resale prices in Sengkang. The town has a well-planned infrastructure that residents enjoy for a good quality of life. Facilities such as public transport, shopping malls, schools, and parks are easily accessible to them.

Schools nearby:

Nan Chiau Primary School (292 m)

Agape Little Uni Seng Kang Eastway Centre (392 m)

Nan Chiau High School (409 m)

MRT stations nearby:

Sengkang (222 m)

Renjong (554 m)

Cheng Lim (612 m)

Supermarkets nearby:

U Stars Supermarket @ 215 (115 m)

Cold Storage @ Compass One (196 m)

Cold Storage @ Compass Drive (230 m)

Parks nearby:

320D Anchorvale Drive Callisthenics Park (251 m)

Community Garden (431 m)

Block 316A Basketball Court (540 m)

Additionally, the continuous improvements in public infrastructure and upcoming developments are also contributing to the town's growth. The government's focus on sustainable and community-centric development in Sengkang is attracting more homebuyers. They are looking for a balance between urban convenience and natural beauty.

What does this mean to Sengkang residents and potential buyers?

The increasing resale prices indicate that the homes and investments of the current residents are becoming more valuable. However, potential buyers are facing a more competitive market, highlighting the importance of making timely decisions.

To make informed choices, buyers should have a good understanding of market trends and future developments in Sengkang. This will help them to invest in a home that matches their requirements and increases in value over time.

Looking ahead: Sengkang's real estate prospects

The real estate market of Sengkang has a bright future ahead. With the town's ongoing development and increasing population, Sengkang is becoming more attractive as a residential area.

It is anticipated that resale prices could reach or even exceed S$1 million due to Sengkang's well-thought-out development plans, lifestyle amenities, and high standards of community living.

Closing remarks

Sengkang has achieved ATH in the HDB resale market recently, indicating its growing potential and appeal. The town offers modern amenities, green living, and excellent connectivity, making it one of Singapore's most desirable residential areas.

Both homebuyers and investors must keep an eye on the market trends and developments in this vibrant community. Sengkang's journey towards the S$1 million mark represents not only a milestone for the town but also a testament to the resilience and dynamism of Singapore's HDB market.

