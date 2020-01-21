SGX is abolishing quarterly reporting: The good, the bad and the unknown

On 9 Jan, Singapore Exchange Limited, or SGX, made a huge announcement - quarterly reporting for listed companies would now be abolished and will no longer be a requirement for listed companies unless they are associated with higher risks.

This move is momentous as it comes nearly 17 years after quarterly reporting was implemented in 2003.

At the start, quarterly reporting was only required for companies with a market capitalisation of $20 million and above, but this was eventually raised to $75 million amid cost concerns for smaller, struggling companies.

In place of quarterly reporting will be a new risk-based approach whereby a company needs to do quarterly report only if they do not have a clean audit opinion (i.e. qualified or adverse opinion) or face financial or regulatory issues.

To that end, SGX will be releasing a list of around 100 companies which are still required to report every quarter. This list will be reviewed every three months as well.

For investors, such a move can have many implications.

Here's the lowdown on the good, the bad and what I term as "the unknown" arising from this move.

THE GOOD

From the companies' perspective, it must be a great relief to learn that quarterly report is now voluntary rather than compulsory.

The report involves significant effort in gathering data, compiling it and approving it before releasing it to the public.