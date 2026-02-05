SGX reports rise in first-half profit on strong trading volumes

Singapore Exchange reported its highest half-year profit on Thursday (Feb 5) since going public in 2000, aided by strong trading volumes across all its business segments, and flagged robust stock market activity alongside a growing IPO pipeline.

SGX, which derived more than half of its revenue from stock and equity derivatives in fiscal 2025, said trading volumes increased across its divisions as investors sought to reposition their portfolios amid volatile global markets.

The company's net revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) increased 12.5 per cent to $178.9 million, accounting for nearly 25.7 per cent of total revenue.

The city-state's bourse operator has seen a steady rise in foreign exchange and commodity derivatives volumes, reflecting the volatility in iron ore and currency markets.

SGX welcomed 15 new equity listings on the bourse over the half-year, triple the five recorded a year earlier. Its equities cash division posted a nearly seven per cent rise in listing revenues to $13.5 million.

Singapore led Southeast Asia's IPO market in 2025 with nine deals raising about US$1.6 billion (S$2 billion), including a rare non-REIT listing of UltraGreen.ai's in November, the city-state's largest of its kind in eight years.

In collaboration with SGX, Singapore's central bank has embarked on a series of reforms to rejuvenate its equities market and attract more companies to its bourse.

These include making it easier to establish dual listings on the Singapore Exchange and the Nasdaq, plans to cut the minimum number of shares investors must purchase, modernise post-trade custody and enhance market-making incentives to lower execution costs.

Singapore Exchange reported an adjusted net profit of $357.1 million for the six-month period ended Dec 31, up from $320.1 million a year earlier.

Its shares fell as much as one per cent to hit $17.58 on Thursday, while the benchmark Strait Times Index traded 0.2 per cent lower, as of 0103 GMT.

SGX declared an interim quarterly dividend of 11 Singapore cents per share, higher than nine Singapore cents declared last year.

