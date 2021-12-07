Should I buy a centrally located DBSS or a condominium in Pasir Ris? 

Hello there Stacked Homes,

Good day to you.

Our 4 room BTO just MOPed after 5 years. Just want to hear your opinion on the next home for us.

Will you recommend us getting a DBSS like Natura Loft or getting a condo in Pasir Ris like Livia. Both are within our budget. We have got a baby and a helper now. Looking to have another child within the next year.

Thank you.

Hey there,

Thank you for writing to us and thanks for sharing your intended purchase. Congrats on reaching another milestone in your property journey and great to hear your plans on the next course of action!

While it may be tempting to upgrade especially during an uptrend in property price in the resale market, it is best to have a proper plan before execution.

Usually, HDB owners upgrade to a second property due to various reasons e.g to be closer to their parent’s place or workplace, to be within proximity to their chosen primary school, or even an upgrade in lifestyle. Hence it is best to ask yourself; what is the main objective of upgrading and if it is for short or long-term own stay.

As your family is growing, it may seem wise to choose a home within proximity to a few primary schools. This is to avoid the inconvenience of having to move again once your firstborn reaches a certain age.

Here are some of our thoughts on the two shortlisted developments:

Natura Loft

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Like all other DBSS projects, it is still considered under HDB. The usual MOP rule is still in place before one is able to exit. Located near to the city centre, Bishan has always been one of the sought-after estates for family own stay.

Added on is the fact that it’s within proximity to good schools – namely Catholic High and Kuo Chuan Presbyterian. Natura Loft offers spacious unit size but of course at a price premium and also do be mindful of impending COV cost (if any).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Livia:

Located in close proximity to Pasir Ris Central, Livia and the other condos in the vicinity is seeing an uptrend in prices over the years especially when Cross Island Line (CRL) alignment was announced and the launch of Pasir Ris 8 which prompt up the prices.

The current average $psf stands at $9xxpsf which is decent in today’s market. To date for this year, a total of 27 units entered the resale market thus indicating healthy demand.

Livia offers decent facilities and good size 3/4 bedders which are ideal for you and your family’s own stay. Located within 1km proximity to a few primary schools namely Elias Park, Park View, and Meridian primary school. It is also close to Pasir Ris Central for amenities and transport nodes. Fuelled with CRL in the coming years, it will improve connectivity in the area in years to come.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Conclusion:

We hope that some of the pointers here will help you in your decision-making.

We would say that each project has its fair share of pros and cons. DBSS Natura Loft for spacious unit size, closer to City Centre and within proximity to a few good schools. Connectivity will further improve with the completion of the North-South Corridor.

Livia for an upgrade in lifestyle with full condo facilities and within close proximity to amenities and a few primary schools. Public transport connectivity will improve with the completion of the Cross Island Line. More amenities will be added to the area once Pasir Ris 8 integrated hub TOP-ed.

As your family is growing, do consider – space, proximity to schools, and amenities during the decision making process.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.