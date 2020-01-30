Should investors be worried about the Wuhan virus?

Police officers at an expressway toll station in Xianning, a city bordering Wuhan in Hubei province, China, on Jan 24, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Jeremy Chia
The Good Investors

Sadly, the Wuhan Virus is proving more devastating than earlier expected. The latest figures this morning showed that the death toll had already risen to 170, with more than 7,800 cases confirmed. These numbers are almost certain to mushroom.

The coronavirus has also impacted global stock markets as investors fret about the financial impact of the disease.

The S&P 500 in the US fell 1.6 per cent on Monday, while the Straits Times Index at home in Singapore was down by as much as 3 per cent on Tuesday. So what should investors do now?

THINK LONG TERM

Unfortunately, the Wuhan Virus is certain to impact the world economy. Tourism to and from China is expected to fall. Shopping malls in China are closed. Schools and universities there have extended their Chinese New Year holiday and will only be reopened on a case by case basis.

China has even shut public transport in certain cities to discourage people from going out. It is likely that we will see consumers in China adjusting to the fear of the virus by going out less and spending less for a few months after the virus is controlled.

All of which will have a very real impact on not just companies in China, but around the world. The impact is exacerbated due to the Wuhan virus epidemic coinciding with the Chinese New year period- a period that usually sees higher travel and consumer expenditure.

That being said, investors should not let the near-term impact of the virus affect their investment decision making.

The SARs, H1N1, and Ebola epidemics have each been devastating. However, financial markets continued ticking on like clockwork.

The world has experienced 13 different epidemics since the 1970s, yet, global stocks - measured by the MSCI World Index - has survived each of those, registering long term gains after each outbreak.

WHERE DO YOU SEE THE WORLD IN FIVE YEARS? 

With society more prepared today to deal with a global epidemic, the spread and impact of the Wuhan virus will also hopefully not be as devastating as prior outbreaks.

Perhaps the best way to keep a clear head in these uncertain times is to do a simple mental exercise.

Consider the questions below:

  • In 5 years time, will Chinese consumers still fear going out?
  • Will shopping malls in China still be closed?
  • Are public transports likely to be still shut down in five years time?
  • Will we still even be talking about the Wuhan virus?

I think the most likely answer to all of the questions is "No". 

THE GOOD INVESTORS' CONCLUSION 

Sadly, the Wuhan virus is having a devastating impact. Lives have been lost and the number of deaths is likely to balloon. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this destructive disease.

But from a financial point of view, we as investors should not let the near-term earnings-impact cloud our judgement. Yes, the Wuhan virus will likely affect the economy and bottom-line of some companies. However, I believe the world today is better equipped to curb the spread of an outbreak than ever before.

As such, I believe investors who continue to focus on fundamentals, ignore the noise, and think long will likely be rewarded eventually.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Good Investors. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.

More about
Money Wuhan virus investments Stocks and Shares

TRENDING

Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES