Should you be betting on Daisin Retail Trust's 8% yield?

Dasin Retail Trust (Dasin) is a SGX-listed REIT that invests in retail malls that are located in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) of China. As of 22 Dec 2019, Dasin is valued at $543.4 million in market capitalisation. In this article, I'll highlight on its business model, financial results, and valuation figures. Thus, here are 10 key things to know about Dasin before you invest:

INITIAL PORTFOLIO

Dasin was listed on 20 Jan 2017 with three retail malls valued at $944.6 million in its initial portfolio. They are Xiaolan Metro Mall, Ocean Metro Mall, and Dasin E-Color and they are all located at Zhongshan.

In Q3 2019, they are collectively valued at $846.8 million and accounted for 46.2 per cent of Dasin's total portfolio valuation. The malls have reported a decline in valuation since its IPO in 2017.

ACQUISITION 1: SHIQI METRO MALL (SHIQI)

On 19 June 2017, Dasin had completed the acquisition of Shiqi for RMB 1.22 billion (S$240 million), which is a discount from RMB 3.00 billion in valuation as at 30 June 2017. Shiqi is the first retail mall in Zhongshan and is enjoying a 98.0 per cent occupancy rate in Q3 2019 with major tenants namely, RT Mart, Superior City Department Store, Jane Eyre Furniture Mall, Watsons and KFC.

In Q3 2019, Shiqi is worth RMB 2.99 billion and thus, accounted for 31.6 per cent of Dasin's total portfolio valuation.

ACQUISITION 2: DOUMEN METRO MALL (DOUMEN)

On 13 Sept 2019, Dasin had completed its purchase for Doumen at a price of RMB 1.37 billion. It is a eight-storey shopping mall situated at Zhuhai that was acquired at a discount from its valuation of RMB 2.1 billion and thus, accounted for 22.2 per cent of Dasin's total portfolio valuation. It enjoys 99.7 per cent in occupancy ratio with key tenants such as Uniqlo, Starbucks, McDonald's, MI, and Watsons.

PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

Here is a breakdown of Dasin's property portfolio in Q3 2019:



Property Valuation ($ Million) Valuation (%) Xiaolan Metro Mall 438.2 23.9% Ocean Metro Mall 349.2 19.1% Dasin E-Color 59.4 3.2% Shiqi Metro Mall (Acquired on 19/6/2017) 578.8 31.6% Doumen Metro Mall (Acquired on 13/9/2019) 406.3 22.2% Dasin’s Total Portfolio 1,831.9 100.0%

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Since its acquisition of Shiqi in Q2 2017, Dasin had generated $16 - 18 million in group revenue and $5 - 6 million in distributable income on a quarterly basis.

Dasin's Distribution Per Unit (DPU) figures are computed differently for it includes a distribution waiver. Its major unitholders have structured a distribution waiver where they would be excluded from receiving DPUs from distributable income for the last 5 years. The number of units that will not be entitled to DPUs are given as follows:

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 No. of Units(‘000)

302,283

263,811

247,322

192,362

82,441

This also means, overtime, Dasin's major unitholders would start to get their DPUs as more of their units would be entitled for DPUs.

This caused a fall in DPUs to around 1.70 cents per quarter for the past three quarters (Q1 2019 - Q3 2019) from its highest of 2.23 cents in Q3 2017.

However, if distribution waiver is not applied, Dasin would be declaring a steady DPU of $0.90 - $1.00 per quarter.

BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

In Q3 2019, Dasin has $717.2 million in total borrowings, thus having a gearing ratio of 36.4 per cent.