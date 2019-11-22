Should you invest in Initial Public Offerings?

For the uninitiated, an initial public offering (IPO) is a process whereby a private company offers its shares to the public for the very first time. Once the company become listed, its shares are traded on the stock market.

Many investors love investing IPOs for many reasons.

They might have heard about their friends making some kopi money by betting on the latest IPO, and they want in.

While for some others, they might apply for IPOs due to FOMO (fear of missing out). They fear that if they do not put at least some money in the company that is going public, they could miss the boat and not get a great investment opportunity again.

So, are IPOs really that great and would you miss out if you don't get in early?

PHOTO: Seedly

POOR PERFORMANCE OF SINGAPORE IPOS IN 2018 AND 2019

Using data from SGX, I wanted to find out if people would have made money from IPOs or are they better off not applying for them.

In 2018 and so far in 2019, 26 companies went public. Of them, more than half ended their first trading days in the positive region. However, as time went on, those companies gave up on their losses and are now selling below their respective IPO prices.

The statistics from the table below is telling:

Company Listing Date IPO Price 1st Day Closing Price Gain/(Loss) Over 1st Day Last Closing Price Gain/(Loss) Of IPO Price Versus Last Closing Price LY Corporation Ltd (SGX: 1H8) 31 Jan 2018 S$0.260 S$0.310 S$0.050 S$0.190 S$(0.070) Ayondo Ltd (SGX: 1I5) 26 Mar 2018 S$0.260 S$0.260 S$0.000 S$0.048 (Suspended since 1 Feb 2019) S$(0.212) Sasseur REIT

(SGX: CRPU) 28 Mar 2018 S$0.800 S$0.805 S$0.005 S$0.814 S$0.014 SLB Development Ltd (SGX: 1J0) 20 Apr 2018 S$0.230 S$0.250 S$0.020 S$0.120 S$(0.110) Asian Healthcare Specialists Ltd (SGX: 1J3) 20 Apr 2018 S$0.230 S$0.340 S$0.110 S$0.240 S$0.010 Hyphens Pharma International Ltd (SGX: 1J5) 18 May 2018 S$0.260 S$0.275 S$0.015 S$0.198 S$(0.062) Jawala Inc (SGX: 1J7) 01 Jun 2018 S$0.250 S$0.260 S$0.010 S$0.210 S$(0.040) PropNex Ltd (SGX: OYY) 02 Jul 2018 S$0.650 S$0.715 S$0.065 S$0.540 S$(0.110) Koufu Group Ltd (SGX: VL6) 18 Jul 2018 S$0.630 S$0.630 S$0.000 S$0.749 S$0.119 DLF Holdings Ltd (SGX: KUX) 25 Jul 2018 S$0.230 S$0.169 S$(0.061) S$0.185 S$(0.045) Synagie Corp Ltd (SGX: V2Y) 08 Aug 2018 S$0.270 S$0.275 S$0.005 S$0.131 S$(0.139) Vividthree Holdings Ltd (SGX: OMK) 25 Sep 2018 S$0.250 S$0.230 S$(0.020) S$0.146 S$(0.104) MeGroup Ltd (SGX: SJY) 31 Oct 2018 S$0.230 S$0.220 S$(0.010) S$0.205 S$(0.025) Medinex Ltd

(SGX: OTX) 07 Dec 2018 S$0.250 S$0.280 S$0.030 S$0.250 S$0.000 Biolidics Ltd (SGX: 8YY) 19 Dec 2018 S$0.280 S$0.235 S$(0.045) S$0.270 S$(0.010) Grand Venture Technology Ltd

(SGX: JLB) 23 Jan 2019 S$0.275 S$0.275 S$0.000 S$0.230 S$(0.045) Sim Leisure Group Ltd (SGX: URR) 01 Mar 2019 S$0.220 S$0.169 S$(0.051) S$0.199 S$(0.021) Reclaims Global Ltd

(SGX: NEX) 11 Mar 2019 S$0.230 S$0.148 S$(0.082) S$0.260 S$0.030 Fortress Minerals Ltd

(SGX: OAJ) 27 Mar 2019 S$0.200 S$0.215 S$0.015 S$0.200 S$0.000 ARA US Hospitality Trust (SGX: XZL) 09 May 2019 US$0.880 US$0.880 US$0.000 US$0.859 US$(0.021) Eagle Hospitality Trust

(SGX: LIW) 24 May 2019 US$0.780 US$0.730 US$(0.050) US$0.465 US$(0.315) Alliance Healthcare Group Ltd

(SGX: MIJ) 31 May 2019 S$0.200 S$0.205 S$0.005 S$0.195 S$(0.005) TrickleStar Ltd

(SGX: CYW) 18 Jun 2019 S$0.260 S$0.340 S$0.080 S$0.340 S$0.080 ST Group Food Industries Holdings Ltd

(SGX: DRX) 03 Jul 2019 S$0.260 S$0.280 S$0.020 S$0.270 S$0.010 Prime US REIT (SGX: OXMU) 19 Jul 2019 US$0.880 US$0.879 US$(0.001) US$0.959 US$0.079 Lendlease Global Commercial REIT

(SGX: JYEU) 02 Oct 2019 S$0.880 S$0.919 S$0.039 S$0.924 S$0.044 Win Percentage - - - 54% - 31%

Of the 26 IPOs, 54 per cent were in the green on their debut days, but 31 per cent of them went underwater many days after their IPO.