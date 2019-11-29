Should you invest with robo advisors?

With the improvement in artificial intelligence, it was only a matter of time before robots started managing money. Today, robo advisors are becoming commonplace among retail investors.

Even traditional banks such as DBS are beginning to embrace the power of artificial intelligence as a wealth management platform.

But should you trust a "robot" to manage your hard-earned money? With that in mind, I map some of the advantages and downsides of using a robot-assisted wealth management tool.

WHAT REALLY ARE ROBO ADVISORS?

Robo advisors are digital platforms that personalise the investor's portfolio using an algorithmic-driven approach with little human supervision.

The process is really quite simple. Investors register for an account on the robo advisor's platform. They then answer a few questions that help the robo advisor understand the individual's financial goals and risk tolerance.

Using an algorithm, the robo advisor then advises the clients on a suitable portfolio for them.

Usually, robo advisors have a fixed list of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) or funds that it can choose from to build the client's portfolio. These funds, in turn, invest in a variety of assets, such as stocks, bonds, or real estate.

One thing to note, these funds are actually mostly managed by humans! So robo advisors simply help to allocate your wealth to the funds that it thinks suits your needs and goals.

WHAT ARE THE FEES INVOLVED?