Should you sell your HDB flat before, during or after a BTO launch? Here's what to consider

If you're planning to sell your HDB resale flat, you may be wondering whether timing your sale around a BTO launch can make a difference.

It's a fair question. While factors such as location, flat condition, and pricing will always matter, buyer demand doesn't remain constant throughout the year.

In fact, whenever a major BTO exercise is announced, the resale market often experiences a noticeable shift in activity as some buyers turn their attention to newly launched flats instead.

June 2026: The biggest BTO launch of the year

Take the June 2026 BTO exercise, for example.

The launch is expected to offer approximately 6,900 units across seven projects in five towns, making it the largest launch of the year.

The projects cover both mature and non-mature estates, appealing to a wide range of buyers.

Town / Project Flat types offered Estimated units Predicted classification Key selling points Bishan (Lakeview) Two-Room Flexi, Four-Room 1,200 Prime Near Marymount MRT, MacRitchie Reservoir, Raffles Institution Bukit Merah (Berlayar Crescent) Two-Room Flexi, Three-Room, Four-Room 750 Prime Near Telok Blangah MRT and Greater Southern Waterfront Ang Mo Kio (Avenue 1) Two-Room Flexi, Four-Room 570 Plus Near Mayflower MRT and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park Ang Mo Kio (Avenue 2) Three-Room, Four-Room 480 Plus Opposite CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School Sembawang (Sungei Sembawang) Two-Room Flexi to Five-Room 870 Standard Near Sembawang MRT and riverfront setting Sembawang (Sembawang Drive) Two-Room Flexi to 3Gen 1,130 Standard Large development with standard resale rules Woodlands South Two-Room Flexi to Five-Room 640 Standard Affordable pricing and standard exit conditions

Because this launch covers both desirable central locations and affordable northern estates, it is expected to attract significant buyer attention.

On one hand, projects in Bishan, Bukit Merah, and Ang Mo Kio are likely to appeal to buyers seeking mature estate locations.

On the other hand, the Sembawang and Woodlands projects provide relatively affordable entry points for first-time buyers.

This can temporarily create a demand diversion effect, shifting buyer attention as they explore newly launched BTO options.

Selling before a BTO launch

For many sellers, listing before a BTO launch can be advantageous.

During this period, buyers remain fully focused on the resale market because they have not yet been distracted by new BTO offerings.

Property portals often experience stronger engagement, and sellers may receive more enquiries and viewings.

Just as importantly, selling before a launch helps sellers avoid the sudden slowdown in market activity that can occur once applications open. A good example of this occurred during the October 2025 BTO launch.

That exercise introduced 9,144 BTO flats, and resale transaction volumes fell by approximately 38.4 per cent month-on-month.

By securing a buyer before a launch, sellers can potentially benefit from a larger active buyer pool and avoid competing directly with newly announced subsidised housing options.

[[nid:737465]]

Selling during a BTO launch

Among the three timing options, selling during the active BTO application window can be slightly challenging, though that does not mean demand disappears entirely.

When applications open, buyers are presented with a wider range of housing options.

Beyond the resale market, they can now compare newly launched BTO projects, assess grants and eligibility requirements, and evaluate whether waiting for a new flat makes sense for their situation.

This increase in available choices can temporarily divert some demand away from the resale market, particularly when the BTO launch features attractive projects or a large supply of units.

Even so, a sizeable group of buyers continues to look at resale flats, especially those who:

Exceed BTO income ceilings

Need a home immediately

Are affected by private property wait-out rules

Prefer to avoid the restrictions attached to Plus and Prime flats

As a result, the challenge for sellers during a BTO month is often less about a lack of buyers and more about competing for buyer attention.

With more options on the table, buyers may take longer to make decisions and compare properties more carefully before committing.

This trend can be seen in previous launch cycles, where resale transaction volumes fell during BTO months before rebounding once application exercises concluded.

Month / Event Resale volume MoM change Market impact Sept 2025 (Pre-Launch) 2,186 -1.2% Strong activity before launch Oct 2025 (Launch month) 1,347 -38.4% Significant demand diversion Nov 2025 (Post-launch) 1,674 +24.3% Buyers gradually return Dec 2025 2,040 +21.9% Continued recovery Jan 2026 (Pre-launch) 2,351 +15.1% Market stabilisation Feb 2026 (Launch month) 1,670 -29% Significant demand diversion March 2026 (Post-launch) 2,053 +22.9% Buyers gradually return

The data highlights a recurring pattern: resale transaction volumes tend to decline during BTO launch periods before recovering in the following months.

For sellers, this does not necessarily mean putting plans on hold.

Instead, it underscores the importance of pricing realistically, presenting the flat well, and highlighting advantages that a BTO project cannot offer, such as immediate availability, larger living spaces, or a more established neighbourhood.

Selling after a BTO launch

For many sellers, especially those in mature estates, the period immediately after ballot results are released may offer the strongest opportunity. This is because unsuccessful BTO applicants often return to the resale market with a strong sense of urgency.

In popular projects located in mature estates, application rates can be several times higher than available supply. In some cases, around three out of every four applicants may fail to secure a queue number.

These buyers are often highly motivated because they have already made the decision to purchase a home.

In many cases, their finances have been assessed, their HFE approval has been secured, and they have mentally committed to moving forward with their housing plans.

After failing to secure a BTO unit, many are reluctant to delay their plans further and may immediately return to the resale market. Demand therefore tends to recover quickly once ballot outcomes become known.

[[nid:737740]]

Different locations require different strategies

Not every town responds to BTO launches in the same way.

The ideal selling window often depends on whether your flat is located in a mature or non-mature estate, as well as how directly it competes with the upcoming BTO supply.

Note that while the examples below focus on the June 2026 BTO exercise, the same principles generally apply across most BTO launches.

In practice, factors such as location, flat type, pricing, and the scale of the launch can all influence buyer behaviour and, in turn, reshape resale demand in the surrounding area.

Mature estates: Bishan, Bukit Merah and Ang Mo Kio

Sellers in these areas may have a distinct advantage.

One key reason is that the June 2026 BTO projects in these locations do not include 5-room or executive units, with most of the supply concentrated in smaller flat types.

This reduces direct competition for larger resale flats.

Families who require more space will still need to turn to the resale market, which helps sustain underlying demand for bigger units in these mature estates.

For sellers in these towns, the period after the BTO launch may therefore be the most favourable window, as unsuccessful applicants are likely to look for alternatives within the same neighbourhood.

[[nid:737890]]

Non-mature estates: Sembawang and Woodlands

The outlook is somewhat different in Sembawang and Woodlands.

Together, the June 2026 launch is expected to introduce around 2,640 flats across these areas, with the projects widely anticipated to fall under the Standard classification.

If classified as Standard flats, they would carry fewer restrictions than Prime or Plus projects while remaining competitively priced, making them direct competitors to existing resale stock.

For buyers focused on affordability, these upcoming projects may become attractive alternatives to resale homes.

As a result, resale sellers in these towns may benefit from securing buyers before the BTO launch rather than waiting until afterwards.

Otherwise, they could find themselves competing against a substantial supply of newly launched subsidised housing.

So, should you sell before, during or after a BTO month?

Seller profile Location Flat type Timing to consider Why Mature estate upgrader Mature towns (E.g., Bishan, Bukit Merah, Ang Mo Kio, etc.) 5-Room or Executive After BTO Month No direct competition from BTO supply Mature estate seller Mature towns (E.g., Bishan, Bukit Merah, Ang Mo Kio, etc.) 3-Room or 4-Room After BTO Month May benefit from demand from unsuccessful BTO applicants Non-mature estate seller Non-mature towns (E.g., Sembawang, Woodlands, etc.) All Flat Types Before BTO Month May avoid competing with newly launched BTO supply Urgent downsizer All Estates 4-Room and Larger Before BTO Month May benefit from stronger market activity before launch

There is no single answer that applies to every seller.

The HDB resale market is currently operating in a more balanced environment, with a growing number of flats reaching their MOP and a substantial pipeline of BTO supply entering the market.

Against this backdrop, timing can play an important role in shaping buyer interest and competition.

While BTO launches introduce additional housing options into the market, they do not eliminate demand for resale flats.

Many buyers still prioritise immediate availability, larger living spaces, established neighbourhoods, or the flexibility that resale homes can offer.

For sellers in mature estates such as Bishan, Bukit Merah, and Ang Mo Kio, waiting until after ballot results are released may create opportunities to capture demand from unsuccessful BTO applicants who remain keen to live in the same area.

Meanwhile, sellers in locations that are receiving a significant influx of new BTO supply may prefer to market their homes before a launch to reduce direct competition for buyer attention.

Ultimately, the best timing depends on your property's location, flat type, and target buyer pool.

Rather than focusing solely on whether a sale takes place before, during, or after a BTO launch, sellers may benefit more from understanding how their flat compares with the housing options available at that point in the market.

[[nid:737888]]

This article was first published in 99.co.