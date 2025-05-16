SIA rewards staff with over 7 months' bonus after record $2.8b full-year profit

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is rewarding all eligible staff with a profit-sharing bonus of 7.45 months after posting a record-breaking profit of $2.78 billion for the financial year that ended on March 31.

Its net profit was up by 3.9 per cent year-on-year, from $2.68 billion recorded in the previous financial year.

The boost in net profit was attributed to the one-off non-cash accounting gain of $1.1 billion from the Air India-Vistara merger completed in November 2024 that resulted in SIA having a 25.1 per cent stake in the enlarged Air India.

Group revenue was also up 2.8 per cent year-on-year to a record-high of $19.5 billion, driven by resilient demand for air travel and cargo uplift that brought Scoot and SIA's passenger volume to a high of 39.4 million.

But SIA's operating profit declined by 37.3 per cent year-on-year to $1.7 billion as a result of stronger competition.

It also proposed a final dividend of 30 cents per share, resulting in a total divided of 40 cents per share for the financial year.

A cumulative sum of $1.2 billion in dividends will be distributed on Aug 27 following shareholders' approval of the proposed dividend at its Annual General Meeting in July.

Looking ahead, SIA warned about the potential impacts to its business as a result of the ever-changing tariff policies, geopolitical uncertainties, and continued supply chain constraints.

"The group remains vigilant, closely monitoring developments and prepared to respond swiftly to market conditions," it said in a news release on Thursday (May 15).

"Shifts in global passenger and trade flows may also open new opportunities for the group, with its well-diversified global passenger and cargo network."

It is confident in its dual-brand strategy, leveraging on both SIA and Scoot, and Singapore's strategic position in the global passenger and cargo network.

It also highlighted its increased share in Air India which provides SIA with expanded access to the Indian aviation market.

"While global uncertainties remain, the group is in a strong position to focus on profitability, while pursuing growth opportunities and ensuring long-term value creation for shareholders," it concluded.

