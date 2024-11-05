SIA to spend $1.1b upgrading long-haul Airbus A350 cabins

SEOUL — Singapore Airlines will spend $1.1 billion to upgrade all classes on its 41 Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range planes by the end of 2030, the airline said on Monday.

The airline group's SIA Engineering Company will carry out the retrofitting.

The first retrofitted A350-900 long-haul aircraft is expected to enter service in the second quarter of 2026, while the first A350-900ULR variant is expected in the first quarter of 2027, the airline said.

