SIA to spend $1.1b upgrading long-haul Airbus A350 cabins

A Singapore Airlines flight attendant boards an Airbus A350 at the gate at JFK airport before a scheduled direct flight to Singapore in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, US, Nov 11, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONNovember 05, 2024 1:43 AM

SEOUL — Singapore Airlines will spend $1.1 billion to upgrade all classes on its 41 Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range planes by the end of 2030, the airline said on Monday.

The airline group's SIA Engineering Company will carry out the retrofitting.

The first retrofitted A350-900 long-haul aircraft is expected to enter service in the second quarter of 2026, while the first A350-900ULR variant is expected in the first quarter of 2027, the airline said.

