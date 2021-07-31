Sign-on bonus and starting salary for Home Team 2021 (police, civil defence, ICA, prison service and Central Narcotics Bureau)

Singapore’s Home Team comprises 10 agencies, which includes one Ministry HQ, seven departments, and two stat boards.

No. Name of agency under Home Team Type of agency 1 Ministry of Home Affairs Ministry HQ 2 Singapore Police Force Department under Home Team 3 Internal Security Department Department under Home Team 4 Singapore Civil Defence Force Department under Home Team 5 Immigration and Checkpoints Authority Department under Home Team 6 Singapore Prison Service Department under Home Team 7 Central Narcotics Bureau Department under Home Team 8 Home Team Academy Department under Home Team 9 Casino Regulatory Authority Statboard 10 Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises Statboard

With each of the departments providing a possible career path for Singaporeans, we dive deeper into the salary and sign-on benefits with the Home Team for those who are thinking of progressing their career in this area.

Very much like the Singapore Armed Forces one that we wrote a while back, we look at the starting salary and sign-on benefits for signing on with the ICA, Police, Civil Defence, Singapore Prison Service, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Hopefully, it will help Singaporeans make a smarter financial decision for their career (taking the passion out of the equation for this one).

TL;DR: Salary and sign-on benefits with Singapore’s Home Team

Thinking of embarking on a career with Singapore’s Home Team?

We compared the starting salary and sign-on bonus between Singapore Civil Defence Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Police Force, Central Narcotics Bureau and Singapore Prison Services between various schemes.

Agency under Home Team Direct-Entry Inspector/ Lieutenant Direct-Entry Sergeant Home Affairs Senior Executive

(HASE) Management Executive Extended Management Executive Officer Home Team Specialist Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

(ICA) $3,670 – $4,426 $1,670 - $2,502



Sign-on Bonus: $8,000 - $1,560 - $2,414 - - Singapore Police Force

(SPF) $3,940 - $4.900 $1,780 - $2,670



Sign-on Bonus: $10,000 - $30,000 $3,100 - $4,050 - $1,520 – $2,200 $3,220 – $4,150 Singapore Civil Defence Force

(SCDF) $3,890 – $4,899 $1,916 - $2,614



Sign-on Bonus: $10,000 - - - - Singapore Prison Service $3,890 - $4,949



(Rehabilitation Officer) $1,916 - $2,748



Sign-on Bonus: $10,000 - $3,100 - $4,038 $1,900 -$2,402 $3,220 - $4,158 Central Narcotics Bureau

(CNB) $3,890 - $4,899 $2,360 - $2,748



Sign-on Bonus: $10,000 $3,100 - $4,038 - $1,560 - $2,340 -

Do note that information is accurate as of 21 Jul 2021.

Here are some suggestions on how one can better use their lump sum sign-on bonus:

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) salary and sign-on benefits

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) offers four different career progression schemes.

They are:

Home Affairs Services (ICA) Direct-Entry Inspector

Home Affairs Services (ICA) Direct-Entry Sergeant

Management Executive (Civilian Officers)

Temporary Customer Service/ Administrative Assistant (Civilian Officers)

The Home Affairs Services (ICA) Direct-Entry Inspector Scheme

The starting pay of a Home Affairs Services (ICA) Direct-Entry Inspector ranges from $3,670 – $4,426 .

The entry requirement for an ICA Direct-Entry Inspector is a degree in any discipline.

An ICA Inspector’s salary varies according to degree honours class, performance during the interview, any relevant work experience and if he has completed his full-time National Service.

Educational Qualification Starting Monthly Salary First Class Honours

Second (Upper) Class Honours $3,920 to $4,426 Second (Lower) Class Honours

Third Class Honours

Pass $3,670 to $4,214

But, you will need to serve a one-year bond upon completing training.

Benefits include:

18 to 21 days of vacation leave

Medical and dental subsidies

Group insurances

Use of government holiday bungalows

Sponsorship for postgraduate study

Subsidies for sports and recreational activities

Performance and annual bonuses

Staff welfare benefits

The Home Affairs Services (ICA) Direct-Entry Sergeant Scheme

A typical Home Affairs Service (ICA) Direct-Entry Sergeant (Diploma holders of local polytechnics/NAFA/LASELLE/IB or GCE ‘A’ Level holders) receives a one-time Sign-On Bonus of $8,000 in total ($3,000 paid upon signing on and $5,000 upon confirmation after one-year probation).

The starting pay of a Home Affairs Services (ICA) Direct-Entry Sergeant depends on academic standing, relevant work experience and if he has completed full-time National Service.

Educational Qualification Starting Monthly Salary Diploma

(5 local polytechnics/ NAFA/ LASALLE) $2,230 to $2,502 GCE 'A' Level (including pass in GP/ KI)

IB Diploma/ NUS High School Diploma $2,040 to $2,502 Higher Nitec/ Nitec $1,670 to $1,930 GCE 'O' Level

But, you will need to serve a two years bond to be eligible for the sign-on bonus. A retention bonus will be paid in the third and fifth years of service, and range from $6,000 to $10,000.

Benefits include:

14 to 18 days of vacation leave

Medical and dental subsidies

Group insurances

Use of government holiday bungalows

Sponsorship for continuous education

Subsidies for sports and recreational activities

Performance and annual bonuses

Staff welfare benefits

Civilian Officers (ICA): Management Executive

The starting pay of a Management Executive depends on academic standing, relevant work experience and if he has completed full-time National Service.

Educational Qualification Starting Monthly Salary Polytechnic Diploma $2,050 to $2,414 Two GCE ‘A’ Level passes (at one sitting) or Higher Nitec $1,700 to $1,848 Nitec $1,560 to $1,708 Five GCE 'O' Level Passes

(including English and Maths)

Benefits include:

14 to 18 days of vacation leave

Medical and dental subsidies

Group insurances

Use of government holiday bungalows

Subsidies for sports and recreational activities

Performance and annual bonuses

Staff welfare benefits

Civilian Officers (ICA): Temporary Customer Service/Administrative Assistant

ICA are also hiring temporary customers service and administrative assistants.

You will be paid at a rate of $7.95 per hour .

You will also be covered under the Central Provident Fund (CPF) scheme where both the employer and employee will have to make CPF contributions at the prevailing rates.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) salary and sign-on benefits

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force

The Singapore Police Force has two main vocations, namely the Police Officer Scheme and Civilian Officer Scheme.

The Direct-Entry Inspector Police Officer Scheme

The starting pay of a Direct-Entry Inspector Police Officer ranges from $3,940 – $4,900.

The SPF Inspector Police Officer salary varies according to performance during the interview, any relevant work experiences and if he has completed his full-time National Service.

Uniformed officers are eligible for retirement benefits under the INVEST Scheme, a scheme that invests 13.25 per cent of gross salary to earn investment returns for retirement.

This scheme starts from your first year in service and will cease when you reach 55 years old.

Upon retirement, the officer can withdraw the full sum.

Strategic Payment Scheme

New officers can look forward to cash payouts of three months (ASP and below) quantum upon reaching their 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 20, and 25 years in service.

Police (Invest) Payment

In recognition of the challenging nature of Police work, you will also receive an annual cash payment, where the quantum of payment ranges from 0.75 month to 1.5 months, as you advance up the ranks.

The Direct-Entry Sergeant Scheme

A typical Police Force Direct-Entry Sergeant receives a one-time Sign-On Bonus of $10,000 (Higher NITEC, NITEC and GCE ‘O’ Level) or $30,000 (Diploma holders of local Polytechnics, International Baccalaureate (IB), NUS High School, NAFA, LASELLE and ITE Technical Engineering or GCE ‘A’ Level).

The starting pay of a Police Force Direct-Entry Sergeant depends on academic standing, relevant work experiences and if he has completed full-time National Service.

Educational Qualification Starting Monthly Salary Polytechnic Diploma $1,780 - $2,670 GCE 'A' Levels Higher Nitec Nitec GCE 'O' Levels

Similar to Inspector police officers, Sergeants are also eligible for retirement benefits under the INVEST Scheme at a contribution of 7.75 per cent of your gross salary which will be credited monthly into your retirement account, starting from your first year in service and will cease when you reach 55 years old.

Home Affairs Senior Executive (HASE) Scheme

The starting pay of a Management Executive Grade 13 (entry grade) ranges from $3,100 to $4,050 . It depends on academic standing, relevant work experiences and if he has completed full-time National Service.

A degree in any discipline when signing on for this role.

Benefits include:

Annual vacation leave of 18 days (21 days after 10 years of service)

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Subsidised medical and dental care

Use of local and overseas holiday bungalows and chalets

Marriage/Childbirth benefits

Extended Management Executive Officer Scheme

The starting pay of an Extended Management Executive Officer depends on academic standing, relevant work experiences and if he has completed full-time National Service.

Appointment Grade Minimum qualification required Gross Salary Range Management Executive Grade14 (Entry Grade) Diploma $2,000 – $2,200 Management Executive Grade16 (entry grade) NITEC/ Higher NITEC/ GCE 'A'/ GCE 'O'/ IB diploma/ NUS High School diploma Level holders $1,520 – $1,840

Benefits include:

Annual vacation leave of 18 days (21 days after 10 years of service) for Diploma holders

Annual vacation leave of 14 days (18 days after 10 years of service) for NITEC/Higher NITEC/GCE ‘A’/ IB Diploma/ NUS High School Diploma Level holders

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Subsidised medical and dental care

Use of local and overseas holiday bungalows and chalets

Marriage/Child birth benefits

Language Executive Scheme

Language executives will work with Police and Commercial Affairs Investigation / Criminal Investigation Officers to provide critical interpretation and translation support.

You will need to have either GCE ‘A’ Level; or a Local polytechnic diploma in any discipline.

Appointment Grade Gross Salary Range* Language Executive Grade 14 $1,970 – $2,310

*Appointment grade and starting salary will vary and be commensurate according to the assessment of the fit of academic qualifications, relevant/useful work experiences and completion of Full-Time National Service.

Benefits include:

Annual vacation leave of 18 days (21 days after 10 years of service)

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Subsidised medical and dental care

Use of local and overseas holiday bungalows and chalets

Marriage/Child birth benefits

Commercial Affairs Officer (CAO) with the Commercial Affairs Department

To be a Commercial Affairs Officer (CAO) with the Commercial Affairs Department, one needs to have a pass degree in Accountancy, Law, Business Administration, Business or Economics.

The starting pay of a Commercial Affairs Officer ranges from $3,650 – $4,680, with a requirement of Grade 13 (entry grade).

Appointment Grade Minimum qualification required Gross Salary Range Management Executive Grade 13 (Entry Grade) Pass degree in Accountancy, Law, Business Administration, Business or Economics $3,650 – $4,680

*Appointment grade and starting salary will vary and be commensurate according to the assessment of the fit of academic qualifications, relevant/useful work experiences and completion of Full-Time National Service.

Benefits include:

Annual vacation leave of 18 days (21 days after 10 years of service)

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Market-Adjustment Component (MAC) and retention payments

Subsidised medical and dental care

Use of local and overseas holiday bungalows and chalets

Marriage/Childbirth benefits

Home Team Specialist Scheme

The Home Team Specialist Scheme has two routes which will require deep technical knowledge in their respective fields.

Police Intelligence Department (PID)

Police Psychological Services Division (PPSD)

For each department and post, here are the educational requirements:

Department Role Requirements Police Intelligence Department

(PID) Home Team Specialist (Analyst) Degree (Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics preferred) Police Psychological Services Division

(PPSD) Home Team Specialist (Psychologist) Good honours degree in Psychology, with professional qualifications and experience preferred

The starting pay of Home Team Specialist is as such:

Appointment Grade Qualification Starting Monthly Salary* Home Team Specialist (Analyst) Degree Holders (Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics preferred) $3,220 – $4,150 Home Team Specialist (Psychologist) Good honours degree in Psychology, with professional qualifications and experience preferred $3,220 – $4,150

Technical Support Officer

To be a Technical Support Officer, the entry requirement is to have a local polytechnic Diploma in Electronics & Electrical Engineering, Communications Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Technology or a related field.

Appointment Grade Qualification Starting Monthly Salary Technical Support Officer Grade6 (entry grade) Diploma Holders $2,000 – $2,410 Technical Support Officer Grade8 (entry grade) NITEC/ Higher NITEC/ GCE 'A' Level/ GCE 'O' Level $1,570 – $1,870

Benefits include:

Annual vacation leave of 18 days (21 days after 10 years of service) for Diploma holders

Annual vacation leave of 14 days (21 days after 10 years of service) for NITEC/Higher NITEC/GCE ‘A’ Level holders/GCE ‘O’ Level holders

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Subsidised medical and dental care

Use of local and overseas holiday bungalows and chalets

Marriage/Childbirth benefits

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) salary and sign on benefits

PHOTO: Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)

Very much like the Singapore Police Force, the Civil Defence Force has two main vocations, namely the Uniformed and Civilian Scheme.

The Direct-Entry Lieutenant Civil Defence Scheme (Fire & Rescue or Paramedic)

The starting pay of a Fire and Rescue Officer (Direct-Entry Lieutenant) or Paramedic Officer (Direct-Entry Lieutenant) ranges from $3,890 – $4,899.

SCDF Lieutenant salary varies according to performance during the interview, any relevant work experiences and if he has completed his full-time National Service.

Uniformed officers are eligible for retirement benefits under the INVEST Scheme, a scheme that invests 13.25per cent of gross salary to earn investment returns for retirement.

This scheme starts from your first year in service and will cease when you reach 55 years old.

Upon retirement, the officer can withdraw the full sum.

Strategic Payment Scheme

New officers can look forward to cash payouts of three months (CPT and below) and 2.5 months (MAJ and above) quantum upon reaching their 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 20, and 25 years in service.

Benefits include:

18 – 21 days vacation leave

14 days of medical leave, or 60 days with hospitalisation

12 days of annual study leave (subject to approval)

Comprehensive group insurance scheme

Marriage/Childbirth benefits

Subsidised medical and dental treatment

Retention and retirement benefits

The Direct-Entry Sergeant (Fire and Rescue Specialist or Paramedic) Scheme

A typical Civil Defence Direct-Entry Sergeant (Fire and Rescue Specialist or Paramedic) receives a one-time Sign-On Bonus of $10,000 upon appointment (subject to eligibility).

The starting pay of a Civil Defence Direct-Entry Sergeant depends on academic standing, relevant work experiences and if he has completed full-time National Service.

For a Direct-Entry Sergeant (Fire and Rescue Specialist/ Paramedic) salary ranges from $1,916 – $2,614.

Direct-Entry Sergeants from both the Fire and Rescue and Paramedic sides are also eligible for the INVEST Retirement Package. Unlike their Lieutenant counterparts, they get 7.75 per cent of their gross salary credited to their retirement accounts.

Strategic Payment Scheme

New officers can look forward to cash payouts of three months (LTA and below) quantum upon reaching their 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 20, and 25 years in service.

Benefits include:

Leave entitlement 14 – 18 days vacation leave 14 days of medical leave, or 60 days with hospitalisation 12 days of annual study leave (subject to approval)

Comprehensive group insurance scheme

Marriage / Childbirth benefits

Subsidised medical and dental treatment

Retention and retirement benefits

On top of the above, Singapore Civil Defence Force offers the Home Affairs Senior Executive (HASE), Extended Management Executive (E-MXS) Officer, Home Team Specialist Scheme and Technical Support Officer scheme — very much like the Singapore Police Force.

Singapore Prison Service salary and sign-on benefits

PHOTO: Singapore Prison Service

The Singapore Prison Service offers two main career routes, namely the Prison Officer Scheme and the Civilian Officer Scheme.

The Prison Officer Scheme with the Singapore Prison Service

The starting pay of a Prison Officer (Rehabilitation Officer or Sergeant) ranges from $1,916 to $4,949.

Singapore Prison Officers’ salaries vary according to performance during the interview, any relevant work experiences and if he has completed his full-time National Service.

Rank Qualification Starting Monthly Salary Direct Entry Sergeant (Sgt 1 or Sgt 2) Minimally 5 GCE 'O' Levels credits $1,916 - $2,748 Rehabilitation Officer 1 Degree in any discipline $3,890 - $4,949

Benefits (Rehabilitation Officer) include:

Annual Leave 18 – 21 days (Rehabilitation Officer)

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Subsidised medical and dental care

Marriage/Childbirth benefits

Benefits (Sergeant) include:

Annual Leave 14 – 18 days (Sergeant)

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Subsidised medical and dental care

Marriage/Childbirth benefits

Newly appointed Prison Officers who have a full ‘A’ level or Diploma (5 local Polys/ IB/ NAFA/ LASALLE/ NUS High School etc.) will receive a sign-on bonus of $10,000 (given in two tranches of $3,000 and $7,000 respectively).

Under the INVEST scheme, a contribution equivalent to 7.75 per cent and 13.25 per cent of gross salary will be credited monthly into your retirement account for Sergeants and Rehab Officers respectively.

This starts from your fifth year in service and will cease when you reach 55 years old. The monies are invested to earn investment returns. Upon retirement, you can withdraw the full sum in your account.

The Civilian Officer Scheme with the Singapore Prison Service

The Civilian Officer Scheme in the Singapore Prison Service is made up of

Extended Management Executive Scheme (E-MXS)

Home Affairs Senior Executive (HASE)

Home Team Specialist Scheme (HTSS) – Psychologist

Rank Qualification Starting Monthly Salary Extended Management Executive Scheme (E-MXS)

Management Executive Grade 14 (entry grade) Diploma $1,900 -$2,402 Management Executive Scheme (MXS)

Management Executive Grade 13 (entry grade) Degree in any discipline $3,100 - $4,038 Home Team Specialist Scheme (HTSS)

Home Team Specialist Grade 13 (entry grade) Degree in psychology $3,220 - $4,158

The monthly starting salary for Singapore Prison’s Civilian Officers vary according to assessment during the interview, relevant work experience and completion of Full Time National Service (for males only).

Benefits include

18 – 21 days of annual vacation leave (MX14 and above)

14 – 18 days of annual vacation leave (MX15 and MX16)

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Subsidised medical and dental care

Marriage/ Child birth benefits

Central Narcotics Bureau CNB salary and sign-on benefits

PHOTO: Central Narcotics Bureau CNB

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has three schemes, namely the Direct-Entry Inspector, Direct- Entry Sergeant and Civilian Scheme.

The Direct-Entry Inspector Scheme with the CNB

The starting pay of a Direct-Entry Inspector Narcotics Officer ranges from $3,890 – $4,899.

CNB Inspectors’ salaries vary according to performance during the interview, any relevant work experiences and if he has completed his full-time National Service.

You are required to serve a two-year training bond which will commence after the nine-month training programme.

As a uniformed officer, you will be eligible for retirement benefits under the INVEST Scheme.

A monthly contribution of your gross salary will be credited into your Retirement Account starting from your fifth year of service. These contributions are expected to grow with interest. Upon retirement, you can withdraw the full sum from your account.

The Direct-Entry Sergeant Scheme

A typical Narcotics Officer Direct-Entry Sergeant receives a one-time Sign-On Bonus of $10,000 (full ‘A’ Level or Diploma (5 local Polys/ IB/ NAFA/ LASALLE/ NUS High School, etc.)). The bonus will be given in two tranches of $3,000 and $7,000.

The starting pay of a Direct-Entry Sergeant at CNB depends on academic standing, relevant work experiences and if he has completed full-time National Service. The starting salary ranges from $2,360 – $2,748.

You are required to serve a two-year training bond which will commence after the six-month training programme.

As a uniformed officer, you will be eligible for retirement benefits under the INVEST Scheme.

A monthly contribution of your gross salary will be credited into your Retirement Account starting from your fifth year of service. These contributions are expected to grow with interest. Upon retirement, you can withdraw the full sum from your account.

Welfare and Benefits (Inspector and Sergeant)

Professional learning and development opportunities

Performance, mid-year and end-year bonuses (subject to work performance)

Retention and retirement benefits

Annual vacation leave of 14 to 18 days

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Subsidised medical and dental fees

Comprehensive group insurance scheme

Class 3 driving licence

Home Affairs Senior Executive (HASE) Scheme (Civilian Officers)

The starting pay of a Management Executive Grade 13 (entry grade) ranges from $3,100 – $4,038 .

HASE starting salary depends on academic standing, relevant work experiences and if he has completed full-time National Service.

A degree in any discipline when signing-on for this role.

Extended Management Executive Officer Scheme (Civilian Officers)

The starting pay of an Extended Management Executive Officer Grade 14/16 (entry grade) ranges from $1,560 – $2,340. It depends on academic standing, relevant work experiences and if he has completed full-time National Service.

Civilian Officers’ welfare and benefits include:

Professional learning and development opportunities

Annual vacation leave of 14 to 18 days

Annual medical leave of 14 days or 60 days with hospitalisation

Annual study leave of 12 days (subject to approval)

Subsidised medical and dental care

Marriage/Childbirth benefits

