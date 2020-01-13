Signs that you're paying too much for your home

When it comes to your personal finances, there's nothing as frustrating as finding out that you're overpaying for something.

This frustration can turn to serious worry if you're overpaying for something as significant as your home. In this article, we identify some warning signs that you might be overpaying for your home, as well as ways to decrease your total cost of home ownership.

HOUSING EXPENSES EXCEED 30 PER CENT OF BUDGET

In general, experts tend to agree that individuals should spend about 30-40 per cent of their income on housing. For homeowners, it is important to make sure that this figure includes not only mortgage payments, but also utility, insurance and maintenance costs.

For a household earning $100,000 annually, this translates to $1,750 to $2,333 per month for housing costs. The chart below helps give you an approximate guideline for how much you can afford to spend on your total housing budget.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

YOU DIDN'T SHOP AROUND FOR A HOME LOAN

One reason your housing might be expensive is that your home loan charges a higher than average interest rate. With all of the important decisions to keep track of as a homebuyer, it can be easy to overlook the importance of choosing the right home loan.

Even seemingly insignificant interest rate differences can result in huge cost differences in the long-term. For example, a $500,000, 25-year mortgage with a 3 per cent annual interest rate will cost $38,392 more than the same loan with a 2.5 per cent annual rate.

This translates to monthly payments that are $128 more expensive. For this reason, it is essential to stay up-to-date with interest rate trends when shopping for a home.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

REFINANCING IS A FOREIGN IDEA