A simple way to gain an edge over the market

Adopting a long time horizon is a simple way for you to gain a lasting investing edge in the stock market over other investors.

In 2011, Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of the US online retail giant Amazon.com, was interviewed by Wired. During the interview, he said (emphasis is mine):

"If everything you do needs to work on a three-year time horizon, then you're competing against a lot of people. But if you're willing to invest on a seven-year time horizon, you're now competing against a fraction of those people, because very few companies are willing to do that.

Just by lengthening the time horizon, you can engage in endeavours that you could never otherwise pursue."

WHAT'S AN EDGE?

I believe Bezos's quote above applies to stock market investing too. By simply lengthening our time horizon when investing, we can gain an edge and eliminate our competition.

Investor John Huber from Saber Capital Management, who has an excellent - albeit relatively short - track record, explained in a 2013 presentation that there are only three sources of edge: Informational; analytical; and time. I agree.

A DIFFICULT SOURCE OF LASTING EDGE

The informational edge refers to having access to information that most others do not have. In his 2013 presentation, Huber shared the story of how Buffett uncovered Western Insurance as an investment opportunity in the 1950s.

Western Insurance was a profitable, well-run insurance company and was selling at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 1. Buffett found the company by poring over Moody's, a print magazine that listed financial statistics of stocks in the US. It would have been painstaking work in those days to look at every stock individually.