SIA appoints corporate lawyer Adrian Chan as independent director

Adrian Chan Pengee has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the board of Singapore Airlines (SIA) effective June 15 (Monday).

The 61-year-old will also join the board's nominating committee and the safety and risk committee, according to a company announcement filed with SGX after trading closed on Monday.

He has spent 36 years at Lee & Lee — one of Singapore's leading top law practices — and is presently a senior partner and head of corporate at the firm.

In its corporate filing, the national carrier's board noted that Chan's legal expertise and extensive experience will enable him to provide invaluable legal and corporate governance experience to the board.

A note to the media sent on the same day set out Chan's credentials, indicating his experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance advisory, capital markets, SGX listing, and regulatory matters.

"He has advised on complex cross-border transactions, including high-profile privatisations and landmark boardroom disputes," the note stated.

Chan also holds several leadership and board appointments, including as an independent director of various SGX-listed companies and a non-executive chairman of a few of them.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that Chan was appointed as non-executive and non-independent chairman of Hong Fok Corporation in April 2024.

He was appointed independent non-executive chairman of HC Surgical Specialists in September 2025.

The corporate lawyer is also a member of the Legal Service Commission and of the Singapore Management University's enterprise board.

He was awarded the public service medal in 2022 for significant contributions to public service.

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editor@asiaone.com