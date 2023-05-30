Singapore Airlines, Garuda Indonesia plan JV to boost passenger capacity

Singapore Airlines Ltd and Garuda Indonesia plan to enter into a joint venture (JV) to increase passenger capacity between the two countries, the flag carriers said on Monday (May 29), as post-Covid tourism in Southeast Asia ramps up.

The proposed JV would allow the carriers to potentially synchronise schedules, improving passengers' connectivity and convenience, and explore new initiatives, including joint fare products and an alignment of corporate programmes, they said.

The plan will cover routes between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya, and deepen the existing cooperation between the two carriers.

"This joint venture reflects our firm commitment to grow the aviation markets in Indonesia and Singapore, facilitating a greater level of business and people connections and promoting both countries as regional tourism destinations," said Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer of Singapore Airlines.

ALSO READ: Singapore Airlines quarterly profit surges seven-fold