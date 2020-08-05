Singapore blue-chip REITs latest earnings: What investors should know

The latest earnings from Singapore REITs are coming in thick and fast.

Since the current financial reporting season started on July 1, a number of REITs have reported their earnings.

Here, let’s look at the latest financial numbers from the blue-chip REITs (those belonging to the Straits Times Index ) and also some soundbites from their REIT managers.

This will be especially useful for investors who are looking for investment opportunities for the long-term amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

TL;DR: Latest Singapore Blue-Chip REIT earnings

Ascendas REIT CapitaLand Commercial Trust CapitaLand Mall Trust Mapletree Commercial Trust Mapletree Industrial Trust Mapletree Logistics Trust Gross revenue (% change year-on-year (YoY)) Up 14.6 per cent to $521.2 million Down 8.1 per cent to $92.8 million Down 39.8 per cent to $114.1 million Down 10.5 per cent to $100.3 million Down 0.5 per cent to $99.1 million Up 10.5 per cent to $132.4 million Net property income (% change YoY) Up 11.2 per cent to $388.0 million Down 9.7 per cent to $70.8 million Down 48.9 per cent to $68.1 million Down 10.7 per cent to $78.9 million Up 0.9 per cent to $78.7 million Up 12 per cent to $118.8 million Distribution per unit (% change YoY) Down 10.8 per cent to 7.270 Singapore cents Down 23.2 per cent to 1.69 Singapore cents Down 27.7 per cent to 2.11 Singapore cents Not mentioned Down 7.4 per cent to 2.87 Singapore cents Up 1 per cent to 2.045 Singapore cents Gearing (as of June 30, 2020) 36.1 per cent 36.4 per cent 34.4 per cent 33.7 per cent 38.8 per cent 39.6 per cent Portfolio occupancy (as of June 30, 2020) 91.5 per cent 95.2 per cent 97.7 per cent 98.2 per cent 91.1 per cent 97.2 per cent

(Note: Financial numbers for Ascendas REIT are based on the first six months of 2020 while the rest are for the April to June quarter.)

Industrial REITs

Ascendas REIT is Singapore’s first and largest listed business space and industrial REIT.

Here are some key financial numbers from the REIT’s fiscal first-half earnings (six months ended June 30, 2020):

Gross revenue: Up 14.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY)

Net property income: Up 11.2 per cent YoY

Distribution per unit: Down 10.8 per cent YoY to 7.270 Singapore cents

Gearing: 36.1 per cent

Portfolio occupancy: 91.5 per cent

William Tay, chief executive of Ascendas REIT’s manager, said:

“In the first half of 2020, Ascendas Reit managed to deliver a steady distributable income despite the difficult operating environment, the provision of rent waivers to our tenants due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the absence of one-off distribution of rollover adjustments. With the enlarged number of Units in issue, DPU declined to 7.270 cents.

We continue to expect challenges in the months ahead which could impact the performance of Ascendas Reit. However, our well-diversified portfolio and tenant base should help us to mitigate the challenges ahead. We will continue to work closely with our tenants to ride out this uncertain period together.”

Mapletree Industrial Trust has a portfolio of industrial properties in Singapore and data centres in North America.

Let’s look at the key financial numbers from the REIT’s fiscal first-quarter results (three months ended 30 June 2020):

Gross revenue: Down 0.5 per cent YoY

Net property income: Up 0.9 per cent YoY

Distribution per unit: Down 7.4 per cent YoY to 2.87 Singapore cents

Gearing: 38.8 per cent

Portfolio occupancy: 91.1 per cent

Mapletree Industrial Trust said the following in its press release:

“MIT’s large and diversified tenant base with low dependence on any single tenant or trade sector will continue to underpin its portfolio resilience. The long leases in MIT’s data centres in Singapore and North America as well as build-to-suit projects will further strengthen the portfolio’s resilience.”

Mapletree Logistics Trust is the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore listed in 2005.

Here are some key financial numbers from the REIT’s fiscal first-quarter results (three months ended June 30, 2020):

Gross revenue: Up 10.5 per cent YoY

Net property income: Up 12 per cent YoY

Distribution per unit: Up 1 per cent YoY to 2.045 Singapore cents

Gearing: 39.6 per cent

Portfolio occupancy: 97.2 per cent

Ng Kiat, chief executive officer of Mapletree Logistics Trust’s manager, commented:

“Covid-19 has accelerated several preexisting structural trends, such as e-commerce growth and supply chain diversification, benefitting the logistics market in Asia Pacific. Underpinned by these trends, the logistics sector has continued to demonstrate resilience. With a quality portfolio and strong regional network, MLT remains well-positioned to navigate the current challenges as well as capture opportunities in the market place.”

It’s nice to see a REIT with all key financial metrics improving on a year-on-year basis, amid the Covid-19 scare.

For investors who are looking for a resilient REIT that has exposure to the e-commerce sector , this could be it.

Commercial REIT

CapitaLand Commercial Trust is Singapore’s first and largest listed commercial REIT.

Here are the key financial metrics from the REIT’s 2020 second-quarter results:

Gross revenue: Down 8.1per cent YoY

Net property income: Down 9.7 per cent YoY

Distribution per unit: Down 23.2 per cent YoY to 1.69 Singapore cents

Gearing: 36.4 per cent

Portfolio occupancy: 95.2 per cent

Kevin Chee, chief executive of CapitaLand Commercial Trust’s manager, said:

“CCT’s 2Q 2020 results reflected the impact of our portfolio repositioning and rental support for tenants amidst Covid-19. Retaining and supporting our tenants through the Covid-19 challenges remains a priority for CCT. To ensure that our portfolio maintains a sustainable path to future growth, we are focused on completing the asset enhancements of Six Battery Road and 21 Collyer Quay as well as the development of CapitaSpring in 2021. With an improved portfolio positioning and enhanced offerings, CCT will be better placed to meet the evolving workspace needs of our tenants in a post-Covid-19 world.”

As an office REIT, CapitaLand Commercial Trust will be directly impacted by the changing landscape of how we work.

With its core and flex strategy , which involves combining a building’s conventional office space (core) and flexible space (flex) to create innovative workplace solutions, it should be able to still stay relevant in the future.

Retail REIT

CapitaLand Mall Trust is the biggest shopping mall owner in Singapore.

Let’s look at the key financial numbers from the REIT’s 2020 second-quarter results:

Gross revenue: Down 39.8 per cent YoY

Net property income: Down 48.9 per cent YoY

Distribution per unit: Down 27.7 per cent YoY to 2.11 Singapore cents

Gearing: 34.4 per cent

Portfolio occupancy: 97.7 per cent

Tony Tan, chief executive of the REIT’s manager, gave some operational insights on how things are panning out post- Circuit Breaker :

“Since the start of Phase 2 safe reopening on June 19, 2020, most of our tenants have resumed operations. From then till July 5, 2020, average shopper traffic for the period recovered to 53 per cent of the level a year ago. With further relaxation of measures on certain businesses from July 13, 2020, more tenants have received the permission to operate. Although CMT’s operating performance is still below pre-Covid-19 levels, we are encouraged by the weekly improvements in shopper traffic since reopening.”

With a wide network of retail malls and tenant-friendly management, coupled with its strong balance sheet, CapitaLand Mall Trust should be able to emerge stronger from the pandemic.

Diversified REIT

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a diversified REIT with office and retail assets in Singapore. Its most-prominent asset is VivoCity.

Here are some key financial numbers from the REIT’s fiscal first-quarter business update (three months ended June 30, 2020):

Gross revenue: Down 10.5 per cent YoY

Net property income: Down 10.7 per cent YoY

Distribution per unit: Not mentioned

Gearing: 33.7 per cent

Portfolio occupancy: 98.2 per cent

Similar to CapitaLand Mall Trust, Mapletree Commercial Trust shared that phase 2 of the re-opening has been encouraging for its retail side:

“Phase Two lifting of the circuit breaker from June 19, 2020 has begun to take some weight off our retail tenants at VivoCity where we have observed encouraging recovery in shopper traffic and tenant sales. Although the majority of tenants have resumed operations, we believe it will take some time to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels due to continued work-from-home directives, border closures, social distancing measures, as well as disruptions in manpower and global supply chains.”

The office properties in Mapletree Commercial Trust’s portfolio have somewhat helped to mitigate the impact from the retail assets.

This is especially obvious when compared to the pure-play retail REIT CapitaLand Mall Trust’s latest performance.

This article was first published in Seedly. Disclaimer: The writer may have a vested interest in the REITs mentioned.