Singapore civil servant bonus 2019 - how does it compare to your year end bonus?

The AVC is calculated separately from the 13th month pay (called “Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance”), which all civil servants get.

Civil servants’ 13th month is also paid out in December, which means that most civil servants can look forward to a 2.01-month paycheck this year end: regular monthly salary + 13th month + 0.1 month year end bonus.

FYI, all of Singapore’s civil servants also got a mid-year bonus AND a one-off lump sum payment in July.

Senior civil servants Civil servants Lower wage civil servants Mid year bonus 0.45 month + $200 0.45 month + $200 0.45 month + $300 Year end bonus $400 0.1 month + $250 to $1,500 TOTAL 2019 BONUSES 0.45 months + $600 0.55 month + $550 to $1,800

Although lower than previous years, the total annual bonuses is still pretty meaty indeed.

WHAT ABOUT PRIVATE SECTOR YEAR END BONUSES?

Outside of the civil service, data about bonuses is extremely hard to find, perhaps because it’s always in employers’ interests to keep things under wraps.

According to a ChannelNews Asia article, human resource analysts estimate full-year bonuses in the private sector to be between 1.5 to 2.3 months.

Industry experts also predict that the retail and manufacturing sectors are likely to pay poorly in 2019. On the flip side, the booming tech and banking sectors seem to be doing relatively well despite the downturn.

These sectors are expected to continue hiring and are thus expected to hand out above-average bonuses to continue attracting talent.

(What, you didn’t think employers would give out bonuses for completely noble and selfless reasons, right?)

The analysts also reportedly shared that MNCs will probably pay better bonuses than SMEs, which tend to lack formal policies on such extra payments.