Singapore core inflation jumps to 13-year high of 3.6% in May

SINGAPORE - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose in May at its fastest pace in more than a decade, driven by higher inflation for food and utilities, official data showed on Thursday (June 23).

The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 3.6 per cent in May on a year-on-year basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 3.5 per cent increase.

Headline inflation rose to 5.6 per cent, compared with economists' forecast of 5.50 per cent.

