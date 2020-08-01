Singapore digital bank licenses: Who are the contenders?

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is putting five digital-banking licenses up for grabs, and the race to obtain these licenses are heating up.

Two of the digital-banking licenses will be full licenses, while the other three are restricted (wholesale) licenses.

Fully-licensed banks need to stump up $1.5 billion in capital and have local control. The license holders will be allowed to take deposits from local customers and provide a wide range of financial services.

Wholesale banks, on the other hand, have a much lower capital requirement of $100 million but are only allowed to serve small and medium enterprises (SME) and non-retail segments of the population.

As the closing date for submissions had just passed on 31 Dec 2019, several contenders have revealed themselves publicly.

The Smart Investor compiled a list of the current contenders for each category.

Do note that as time passes, even more contenders may make their intentions known, and we shall update this article accordingly.

DIGITAL FULL BANK CONTENDERS

The first bidders to make their intention known was a consortium made up of Grab and Singtel. In this partnership, Grab will hold a 60 per cent stake while Singtel will hold the remaining 40 per cent.