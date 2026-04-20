Singapore GasCo secures extra LNG cargoes, eyes term deals despite war volatility

SINGAPORE — Singapore's state gas buyer GasCo has secured additional cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to offset supply shortfalls triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran, and plans to seek long-term supply deals this year, despite market volatility.

The city-state, which relies on gas to generate 95 per cent of its electricity has been importing increasing volumes of LNG, reaching 5.93 million tonnes last year, Kpler data shows, nearly half of it shipped from Qatar.

"While a portion of our LNG imports has been curtailed, Singapore GasCo has taken proactive steps to secure additional cargoes to augment existing supply sources," Chief Executive Alan Heng told Reuters in an emailed response.

"In the short term, our focus is on securing LNG cargoes to make up for supply curtailed by existing suppliers."

2 spots cargoes from Australia, 1 from Mozambique

Kpler shiptracking data showed that Singapore received two spot cargoes from Australia and one from Mozambique since the war began on Feb 28.

One Australian cargo was delivered on March 27 from the APLNG project, and the other on April 9, from the Gorgon LNG project.

The third spot cargo was delivered on April 19, after being loaded from the Coral South floating LNG project offshore Mozambique.

Singapore imported three LNG cargoes from Qatar in March last year, as part of full-year imports of 2.76 million tonnes from the Gulf supplier.

GasCo is unable to comment on specific commercial arrangements, it told Reuters in reply to a request for comment on the spot cargo procurements and deliveries to Singapore.

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Still plans to go to market in 2026 for long-term supplies

On its term-deal LNG procurement plans, GasCo still plans to go to the market in 2026 to seek long-term supplies, said Heng.

"At this time, the market has been disrupted and remains highly volatile," he added.

"Engagements with credible, trusted suppliers are ongoing."

In November, Heng had said GasCo would seek offers in the first quarter of this year for delivery of term LNG supply from 2028.

Since the beginning of the war, Iran's blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20 per cent of global LNG flows, and damage to Qatar's liquefaction trains, boosted Asian LNG prices to three-year highs, before paring some gains.

They were last up 54 per cent since end-February at US$16.05 (S$20.42) per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Analysts slash global supply outlooks

Analysts have also slashed global supply outlooks, and expect high prices and the supply shortage to lead to demand destruction across Asia.

"The situation remains fluid, and we expect continued uncertainty and volatility in the market," said Heng.

The company aimed to work closely with regulators, gas suppliers, and power generation companies to safeguard the reliability of Singapore's energy supply, he added.

"We are actively managing and monitoring supply curtailments to Singapore and procuring additional LNG supply where necessary."

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