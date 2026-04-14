Singapore Q1 GDP up 4.6% year-on-year, preliminary data shows, below expectations

SINGAPORE — Singapore's economy grew by 4.6 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday (April 14).

Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual growth of 5.9 per cent in the January-March period.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, GDP contracted 0.3 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2025, according to advance estimates from the trade ministry.

In his ministerial statement on the impact of the Middle East conflict on April 7, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong cautioned that while economic activity had continued to be resilient in the first quarter of 2026, GDP growth for the coming months is likely to be affected by the ongoing conflict.



He added that various industries including manufacturing, tourism and retail will likely face higher costs and weaker external demand.



"Taken together, these sectoral impacts will weigh on economic activity in the coming quarters, although the extent remains uncertain as the conflict is still unfolding," DPM Gan said.



Additional reporting by AsiaOne.

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