Singapore REIT investment ideas: Get more money from these 3 REITs!

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are well-known for their income-producing ability. If a REIT can increase its distribution per unit (DPU) year-on-year, dividend investors usually take bigger notice, as that could mean that the REIT has a strong business. DPU is the money that investors receive from investing in REITs.

Here, let's check out three Singapore-listed REITs that upped their DPU for the latest quarter.

REIT #1: CAPITALAND MALL TRUST

CapitaLand Mall Trust (SGX: C38U) is a shopping mall REIT that owns a total of 15 malls all over Singapore, including IMM Building, JCube, and Plaza Singapura. As of end-2018, CapitaLand Mall Trust was the largest shopping mall owner in Singapore, owning around 15 per cent of malls greater than 100,000 square foot of net lettable area.

The next biggest player, NTUC, only had 6 per cent of the market share. Other listed Singapore REITs, such as Frasers Centrepoint Trust (SGX: J69U) and Mapletree Commercial Trust (SGX: N2IU), had a market share of 4.3 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively.

For CapitaLand Mall Trust's third quarter ended 30 September 2019, gross revenue increased by 17.9 per cent to $201.1 million. The REIT said that the higher gross revenue was thanks to the acquisition of the remaining 70 per cent interest in Westgate (on 1 November 2018), and the opening of Funan (on 28 June 2019) after a three-year redevelopment.