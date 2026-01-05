Singapore retail sales rise 6.3% in November, highest in three months year-on-year

Singapore’s retail sales grew 6.3 per cent last November compared to the same month in 2024, driven by consumers buying online during year-end shopping events.

According to figures from the Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) released on Monday (Jan 5), most sectors saw growth with the highest seen in recreational goods, watches and jewellery as well as cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods.

November’s performance is the highest in three months year-on-year. October and September's growth was at 4.4 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively.

Out of the $4.4 billion in total resale sales, 16.9 per cent were from online retail sales, higher than the 14.5 per cent the previous month.

DOS attributed the hike to an increase in online purchases during year-end shopping events such as Singles Day and Black Friday.

Online resale sales made up 60.6 per cent, 40.7 per cent and 12.6 per cent of the total sales in the computer and telecommunications equipment , furniture and household equipment, as well as supermarkets and hypermarkets sectors respectively.

Meanwhile, total food and beverage sales grew 2.5 per cent in November compared to the same month in 2024.

Sales for fast food outlets and food caterers increased by 7 per cent, while cafes, food courts and other eating places saw a 2 per cent hike.

The turnover of restaurants, however, saw a 0.4 per cent dip.

[[nid:726714]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com