Singapore tops list for richest country in the world for 2025

Singapore has topped a global ranking to become the richest country in the world in 2025.

The ranking was based on GDP per capita, which is derived by dividing a nation's GDP by its population size, and done by Aviation A2Z, an India-based aviation news site.

Singapore came in first place with a GDP per capita of US$156,760 (S$203,087), and was trailed closely behind by runner-up Luxembourg with a GDP per capita of US$152,920. In third place was the Chinese territory of Macau, with a GDP per capita of US$134,040.

According to Aviation A2Z, Singapore's wealth can be attributed to its "strategic location at the crossroads of major shipping lanes", which make it a crucial hub for international trade.

Singapore's pro-business policies, political stability, strong financial sector and advanced infrastructure are also key factors which attract businesses from global corporations and wealthy individuals, it added.

Brunei was the only other Southeast Asian nation in the list, coming in at eighth place with a GDP per capita of S$95,760.

According to Aviation A2Z, Brunei's wealth comes primarily from exports of oil and natural gas. At the same time, the country is also working to diversify its economy, by focusing on halal food production, Islamic finance and eco-tourism.

