58% of Singapore workers worry AI will replace them in next 2 years: Survey

Singapore is one of five artificial intelligence (AI) pioneers in the world, according to the 2024 AI Maturity Matrix.

The widespread use of AI by companies here has resulted in many processes needing less human involvement or becoming fully automated.

This has caused concern among workers about the longevity of their jobs.

In fact, more than half (58 per cent) of employees in Singapore are worried that AI will take over their jobs within the next two years, according to human resources firm Manpower Group's Global Talent Barometer 2026 report.

The report, released on Tuesday (Jan 20), surveyed workers from 19 countries — including Singapore — to measure their well-being, job satisfaction, and confidence.

A total of 515 Singapore employees were surveyed from September to October 2025 on their perceptions regarding the workplace.

Singapore's score on the barometer dropped to 63 per cent, down from 64 per cent in the previous year.

This is attributed to a decrease in its well-being index (62 per cent) and confidence index (71 per cent).

Singapore's job satisfaction index, on the other hand, rose slightly to 56 per cent.

More than half (53 per cent) of Singapore employees also reported feeling significant work stress every day.

This is reflected in the burnout rate, with over seven out of ten employees (72 per cent) reporting recent burnout, primarily due to work stress (34 per cent), heavy workload (28 per cent), and a lack of job security (24 per cent).

Recruitment agency Randstad's yearly Workmonitor report, released on Tuesday, also showed that four in five workers believe artificial intelligence is going to impact their daily tasks at the workplace.

According to the survey, which polled 27,000 workers and 1,225 employers, vacancies requiring "AI agent" skills have surged by 1,587 per cent.

The report noted: "Gen Z is the most concerned generation, while Baby Boomers show greater self-assurance and are the least worried about AI's impact and their ability to adapt".

