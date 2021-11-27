A Singaporean's step-by-step guide: Applying for your first HDB BTO (November 2021 BTO sales launch)

Curious about the November 2021 HDB BTO sales launch prices? Looking to BTO soon?

The prices for the November 2021 HDB BTO Sales Launch are finally out!

Non-mature estates

HDB BTO November 2021 (non-mature)

Hougang Olive @ Hougang

Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang

Nanyang Opal @ Jurong West

Parc Clover @ Tengah

Parc Glen @ Tengah

Heart of Yew Tee @ Yew Tee

Estate type

Non-mature

Flats available

390

300

221

1,124

1,008

68

Flat types available

Four-room
Five-room

Four-room
Five-room

Three-room
Four-room

Two-room Flexi
Three-room
Four-room
Five-room

Two-room Flexi
Three-room
Four-room
Five-room

Two-room Flexi

Indicative price range (excluding grants)

Four-room
$308,000 - $377,000

Four-room
$318,000 - $389,000

Three-room
$173,000

Two-room Flexi (Type 1)
$119,000 - $139,000

Two-room Flexi (Type 2)
$142,000 - $170,000

Two-room Flexi (Type 1)
$120,000 - $157,000

Two-room Flexi (Type 2)
$144,000 - $190,000

Two-room Flexi (Type 1)
$72,000 - $78,000

Five-room
$416,000 - $488,000

Five-room
$419,000 - $495,000

Four-room
$264,000

Three-room
$215,000 - $257,000

Three-room
$194,000 - $253,000

Two-room Flexi (Type 2)
$86,000 - $98,000

Four-room
$312,000 - $380,000

Four-room
$319,000 - $390,000

Five-room
$428,000 - $500,000

Five-room
$436,000 - $519,000

Selection of flat

January to September 2022

Estimated completion date

1Q2025

2Q2026

4Q2025

4Q2024

4Q2024

3Q2026

Estimated possession date

Sept 30, 2026

Dec 31, 2027

June 30, 2027

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2028

Nearest expressways

Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE)

Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)
Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE)

Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)
Kranji Expressway (KJE)

Kranji Expressway (KJE)
Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE)

Nearest malls

Hougang Mall
The Midtown

Pioneer Mall
Jurong Point

West Mall

Yew Tee Point
Limbang Shopping Centre
Lot One Shoppers' Mall

Nearest MRT stations

Bartley MRT
Kovan MRT
Serangoon MRT

Pioneer MRT Station
Tawas MRT Station (opening in 2026)
Gek Poh MRT Station (opening in 2026)

Tengah Plantation MRT (opening in 2027)
Tengah MRT (opening in 2026)
Tengah Park MRT (opening in 2027)

Yew Tee MRT Station
Choa Chu Kang MRT Station
South View MRT Station

Primary schools within 1km

Methodist Girls' School
Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School

Juying Primary
Xingnan Primary
Jurong West Primary

De La Salle
Kranji Primary
Yew Tee Primary

Primary schools within 1km to 2km

Xinghua Primary

St Anthony's Primary
Dazhong Primary
Princess Elizabeth Primary

Nearest schools (others)

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Secondary)
Bartley Secondary
Yuying Secondary

Juying Secondary
Pioneer Secondary
Boon Lay Secondary

Swiss Cottage Secondary
Bukit Batok Secondary
Jurongville Secondary
Millennia Institute
Dulwich College

Unity Secondary
Regent Secondary
Kranji Secondary

Mature estates

HDB BTO November 2021 (mature)

Kent Heights @ Kallang/Whampoa

River Peaks I & II @ Rochor

Estate type

Mature

Mature

Flats available

430

960

Flat types available

Two-room Flexi
Four-room

Three-room
Four-room

Indicative price range (excluding grants)

Two-room Flexi (Type 1)
$192,000 - $241,000

Two-room Flexi (Type 2)
$247,000 - $309,000

Three-room
$409,000 - $474,000

Four-room
$511,000 - $660,000

Four-room
$582,000 - $688,000

Selection of flat

January to September 2022

Estimated completion date

4Q2026

2Q2028

Estimated possession date

June 30, 2028

Dec 31, 2029

Nearest expressways

Central Expressway (CTE)

Central Expressway (CTE)

Nearest malls

City Square Mall
Mustafa Centre
Bendemeer Shopping Mall

Mustafa Centre
Sim Lim Square
OG Albert Complex
Fu Lu Shou Complex
Burlington Square
Bugis Street
Bugis Junction
Bugis+

Nearest MRT stations

Farrer Park MRT
Novena MRT
Little India MRT

Jalan Besar MRT
Rochor MRT
Bugis MRT

Primary schools within 1km

St. Joseph's Institution Junior
Farrer Park Primary
Hong Wen

Stamford Primary

Primary schools within 1km to 2km

Farrer Park Primary

Nearest schools (others)

Northlight
Balestier Hill Secondary
Bendemeer Secondary

Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah
LASALLE College of the Arts
NAFA
Northlight

Step-by-step guide: How to apply for an HDB BTO?

Think that buying your first HDB BTO (Built-To-Order) flat is daunting? Spent hours on end researching and trying to understand the application process? We gotchu.

Here’s how you can apply for your first BTO.

1) Am I eligible to apply for an HDB BTO?

Before you even start applying for one, complete this survey to check your eligibility!

You and your partner need to fulfill the following criteria:

  • At least one of the applicants is a Singaporean
  • The other applicant is either a Singaporean or a Singapore Permanent Resident.
  • Either or both the applicants are 21 years or older
  • Your combined income does not exceed $14,000 (Special cases will be mentioned in the description of launch)
  • You do not own other local or overseas property
  • You have not sold any property within the last 30 months
  • You have not bought more than one new HDB/DBSS flat or EC before.
  • You have not received more than one CPF Housing grant thus far.
2) How do I pray for my HDB BTO? 

Ensure that you have enough to pay the initial cost.

If you are purchasing your flat from HDB:

Stage

Payment due

Mode of payment

Submitting your application

$10

Credit card

Booking a flat

Option fee

NETS

Signing of agreement for lease
  • Stamp duty
  • Downpayment
  • Cashier's order
  • CPF

Collection of keys
  • Stamp duty and legal fees
  • Home Protection Scheme
  • Fire insurance
  • Balance of the purchase price
  • Cashier's order
  • CPF

If you are purchasing a DBSS flat or EC from a developer:

 

Stage

Payment due

Mode of payment

Submitting your application

Determined by developer

Determined by developer

Booking a flat and signing the Option to Purchase (OTP)
  • Option fee - five per cent of purchase price (goes to the cash portion of the downpayment)
  • Cash
  • Cashier's order
  • Cheque

Signing sale and purchase agreement
  • Balance downpayment
  • One per cent to three per cent legal fee and stamp duty
  • Cash
  • Cashier's order
  • Cheque
  • CPF

Collection of keys
  • If paying installments using CPF savings:
  • Home Protection Scheme*
  • Fire Insurance*
  • The developer will inform you of any other payments to make
  • Cash
  • Cashier's order
  • Cheque
  • CPF

*Not applicable for ECs

Apply for the HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter if you are looking to take a loan from HDB. You will need this HLE letter during the Booking of Flat (selecting your flat).

If you prefer not to use an HDB CPF Loan, you can also approach your preferred bank for a loan. You will need a valid Letter Of Offer from the banks before signing the Agreement of Lease.

3) Lookout for new BTO launches and apply!

Keep yourself updated for BTO launches and apply here.

  • $10 application fee is required for the application.

Make sure you think it through because a break-up after you BTO-ed means you’ll need to pay a hefty amount…

4) Check the results of your application for your HDB BTO

When the application period ends, your queue position will be balloted. The application result will be sent to you via email or post. You can also check the status of it online too.

Applicants will be invited to select a flat according to the balloted queue number. Whether or not you get your chance to select a flat depends on the number of flats available when it reaches your queue number.

5) Paying the option fee

If you’re lucky enough to be able to select the flat you want, you’ll need to pay the Option Fee. A valid HLE letter is required when selecting a flat if you are taking a loan from HDB.

6) Agreement of lease and key collection

Sign the agreement for lease or to collect the keys for the flat, a few months after selecting a flat.

The signing of an agreement for lease are for flats that are still under construction, and keys for flats that are already completed.

This is the stage where you pay for the downpayment, legal fees, and stamp fees.

A valid HLE or Letter of Offer from the bank is required at this stage too.

