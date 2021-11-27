A Singaporean's step-by-step guide: Applying for your first HDB BTO (November 2021 BTO sales launch)

Curious about the November 2021 HDB BTO sales launch prices? Looking to BTO soon?

The prices for the November 2021 HDB BTO Sales Launch are finally out!

Non-mature estates

HDB BTO November 2021 (non-mature) Hougang Olive @ Hougang Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang Nanyang Opal @ Jurong West Parc Clover @ Tengah Parc Glen @ Tengah Heart of Yew Tee @ Yew Tee Estate type Non-mature Flats available 390 300 221 1,124 1,008 68 Flat types available Four-room

Five-room Four-room

Five-room Three-room

Four-room Two-room Flexi

Three-room

Four-room

Five-room Two-room Flexi

Three-room

Four-room

Five-room Two-room Flexi Indicative price range (excluding grants) Four-room

$308,000 - $377,000 Four-room

$318,000 - $389,000 Three-room

$173,000 Two-room Flexi (Type 1)

$119,000 - $139,000



Two-room Flexi (Type 2)

$142,000 - $170,000 Two-room Flexi (Type 1)

$120,000 - $157,000



Two-room Flexi (Type 2)

$144,000 - $190,000 Two-room Flexi (Type 1)

$72,000 - $78,000 Five-room

$416,000 - $488,000 Five-room

$419,000 - $495,000 Four-room

$264,000 Three-room

$215,000 - $257,000 Three-room

$194,000 - $253,000 Two-room Flexi (Type 2)

$86,000 - $98,000 Four-room

$312,000 - $380,000 Four-room

$319,000 - $390,000 Five-room

$428,000 - $500,000 Five-room

$436,000 - $519,000 Selection of flat January to September 2022 Estimated completion date 1Q2025 2Q2026 4Q2025 4Q2024 4Q2024 3Q2026 Estimated possession date Sept 30, 2026 Dec 31, 2027 June 30, 2027 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2028 Nearest expressways Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)

Kranji Expressway (KJE) Kranji Expressway (KJE)

Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) Nearest malls Hougang Mall

The Midtown Pioneer Mall

Jurong Point West Mall Yew Tee Point

Limbang Shopping Centre

Lot One Shoppers' Mall Nearest MRT stations Bartley MRT

Kovan MRT

Serangoon MRT Pioneer MRT Station

Tawas MRT Station (opening in 2026)

Gek Poh MRT Station (opening in 2026) Tengah Plantation MRT (opening in 2027)

Tengah MRT (opening in 2026)

Tengah Park MRT (opening in 2027) Yew Tee MRT Station

Choa Chu Kang MRT Station

South View MRT Station Primary schools within 1km Methodist Girls' School

Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School Juying Primary

Xingnan Primary

Jurong West Primary – De La Salle

Kranji Primary

Yew Tee Primary Primary schools within 1km to 2km Xinghua Primary – St Anthony's Primary

Dazhong Primary

Princess Elizabeth Primary – Nearest schools (others) Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Secondary)

Bartley Secondary

Yuying Secondary Juying Secondary

Pioneer Secondary

Boon Lay Secondary Swiss Cottage Secondary

Bukit Batok Secondary

Jurongville Secondary

Millennia Institute

Dulwich College Unity Secondary

Regent Secondary

Kranji Secondary

Mature estates

HDB BTO November 2021 (mature) Kent Heights @ Kallang/Whampoa River Peaks I & II @ Rochor Estate type Mature Mature Flats available 430 960 Flat types available Two-room Flexi

Four-room Three-room

Four-room Indicative price range (excluding grants) Two-room Flexi (Type 1)

$192,000 - $241,000



Two-room Flexi (Type 2)

$247,000 - $309,000 Three-room

$409,000 - $474,000 Four-room

$511,000 - $660,000 Four-room

$582,000 - $688,000 Selection of flat January to September 2022 Estimated completion date 4Q2026 2Q2028 Estimated possession date June 30, 2028 Dec 31, 2029 Nearest expressways Central Expressway (CTE) Central Expressway (CTE) Nearest malls City Square Mall

Mustafa Centre

Bendemeer Shopping Mall Mustafa Centre

Sim Lim Square

OG Albert Complex

Fu Lu Shou Complex

Burlington Square

Bugis Street

Bugis Junction

Bugis+ Nearest MRT stations Farrer Park MRT

Novena MRT

Little India MRT Jalan Besar MRT

Rochor MRT

Bugis MRT Primary schools within 1km St. Joseph's Institution Junior

Farrer Park Primary

Hong Wen Stamford Primary Primary schools within 1km to 2km – Farrer Park Primary Nearest schools (others) Northlight

Balestier Hill Secondary

Bendemeer Secondary Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah

LASALLE College of the Arts

NAFA

Northlight

We also did an in-depth analysis of this BTO launch to help Singaporeans make a smarter decision!

PHOTO: Seedly

Step-by-step guide: How to apply for an HDB BTO?

Think that buying your first HDB BTO (Built-To-Order) flat is daunting? Spent hours on end researching and trying to understand the application process? We gotchu.

Here’s how you can apply for your first BTO.

1) Am I eligible to apply for an HDB BTO?

Before you even start applying for one, complete this survey to check your eligibility!

You and your partner need to fulfill the following criteria:

At least one of the applicants is a Singaporean

The other applicant is either a Singaporean or a Singapore Permanent Resident.

Either or both the applicants are 21 years or older

Your combined income does not exceed $14,000 (Special cases will be mentioned in the description of launch)

You do not own other local or overseas property

You have not sold any property within the last 30 months

You have not bought more than one new HDB/DBSS flat or EC before.

You have not received more than one CPF Housing grant thus far.

2) How do I pray for my HDB BTO?

Ensure that you have enough to pay the initial cost.

If you are purchasing your flat from HDB:

Stage Payment due Mode of payment Submitting your application $10 Credit card Booking a flat Option fee NETS Signing of agreement for lease Stamp duty

Downpayment Cashier's order

CPF Collection of keys Stamp duty and legal fees

Home Protection Scheme

Fire insurance

Balance of the purchase price Cashier's order

CPF

If you are purchasing a DBSS flat or EC from a developer:

Stage Payment due Mode of payment Submitting your application Determined by developer Determined by developer Booking a flat and signing the Option to Purchase (OTP) Option fee - five per cent of purchase price (goes to the cash portion of the downpayment) Cash

Cashier's order

Cheque Signing sale and purchase agreement Balance downpayment

One per cent to three per cent legal fee and stamp duty Cash

Cashier's order

Cheque

CPF Collection of keys If paying installments using CPF savings:

Home Protection Scheme*

Fire Insurance*

The developer will inform you of any other payments to make Cash

Cashier's order

Cheque

CPF *Not applicable for ECs

Apply for the HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter if you are looking to take a loan from HDB. You will need this HLE letter during the Booking of Flat (selecting your flat).

If you prefer not to use an HDB CPF Loan, you can also approach your preferred bank for a loan. You will need a valid Letter Of Offer from the banks before signing the Agreement of Lease.

3) Lookout for new BTO launches and apply!

Keep yourself updated for BTO launches and apply here.

$10 application fee is required for the application.

Make sure you think it through because a break-up after you BTO-ed means you’ll need to pay a hefty amount…

4) Check the results of your application for your HDB BTO

When the application period ends, your queue position will be balloted. The application result will be sent to you via email or post. You can also check the status of it online too.

Applicants will be invited to select a flat according to the balloted queue number. Whether or not you get your chance to select a flat depends on the number of flats available when it reaches your queue number.

5) Paying the option fee

If you’re lucky enough to be able to select the flat you want, you’ll need to pay the Option Fee. A valid HLE letter is required when selecting a flat if you are taking a loan from HDB.

6) Agreement of lease and key collection

Sign the agreement for lease or to collect the keys for the flat, a few months after selecting a flat.

The signing of an agreement for lease are for flats that are still under construction, and keys for flats that are already completed.

This is the stage where you pay for the downpayment, legal fees, and stamp fees.

A valid HLE or Letter of Offer from the bank is required at this stage too.