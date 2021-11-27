A Singaporean's step-by-step guide: Applying for your first HDB BTO (November 2021 BTO sales launch)

Curious about the November 2021 HDB BTO sales launch prices? Looking to BTO soon?
The prices for the November 2021 HDB BTO Sales Launch are finally out!
Non-mature estates
Mature estates
HDB BTO November 2021 (mature)
Kent Heights @ Kallang/Whampoa
River Peaks I & II @ Rochor
Estate type
Mature
Mature
Flats available
430
960
Flat types available
Two-room Flexi
Three-room
Indicative price range (excluding grants)
Two-room Flexi (Type 1)
Three-room
Four-room
Four-room
Selection of flat
January to September 2022
Estimated completion date
4Q2026
2Q2028
Estimated possession date
June 30, 2028
Dec 31, 2029
Nearest expressways
Central Expressway (CTE)
Central Expressway (CTE)
Nearest malls
City Square Mall
Mustafa Centre
Nearest MRT stations
Farrer Park MRT
Jalan Besar MRT
Primary schools within 1km
St. Joseph's Institution Junior
Stamford Primary
Primary schools within 1km to 2km
–
Farrer Park Primary
Nearest schools (others)
Northlight
Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah
We also did an in-depth analysis of this BTO launch to help Singaporeans make a smarter decision!
Step-by-step guide: How to apply for an HDB BTO?
Think that buying your first HDB BTO (Built-To-Order) flat is daunting? Spent hours on end researching and trying to understand the application process? We gotchu.
Here’s how you can apply for your first BTO.
1) Am I eligible to apply for an HDB BTO?
Before you even start applying for one, complete this survey to check your eligibility!
You and your partner need to fulfill the following criteria:
- At least one of the applicants is a Singaporean
- The other applicant is either a Singaporean or a Singapore Permanent Resident.
- Either or both the applicants are 21 years or older
- Your combined income does not exceed $14,000 (Special cases will be mentioned in the description of launch)
- You do not own other local or overseas property
- You have not sold any property within the last 30 months
- You have not bought more than one new HDB/DBSS flat or EC before.
- You have not received more than one CPF Housing grant thus far.
2) How do I pray for my HDB BTO?
Ensure that you have enough to pay the initial cost.
If you are purchasing your flat from HDB:
|
Stage
|
Payment due
|
Mode of payment
|
Submitting your application
|
$10
|
Credit card
|
Booking a flat
|
Option fee
|
NETS
|
Signing of agreement for lease
|
Collection of keys
|
If you are purchasing a DBSS flat or EC from a developer:
Stage
Payment due
Mode of payment
Submitting your application
Determined by developer
Determined by developer
Booking a flat and signing the Option to Purchase (OTP)
|
Signing sale and purchase agreement
|
Collection of keys
|
*Not applicable for ECs
Apply for the HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter if you are looking to take a loan from HDB. You will need this HLE letter during the Booking of Flat (selecting your flat).
If you prefer not to use an HDB CPF Loan, you can also approach your preferred bank for a loan. You will need a valid Letter Of Offer from the banks before signing the Agreement of Lease.
3) Lookout for new BTO launches and apply!
Keep yourself updated for BTO launches and apply here.
- $10 application fee is required for the application.
Make sure you think it through because a break-up after you BTO-ed means you’ll need to pay a hefty amount…
4) Check the results of your application for your HDB BTO
When the application period ends, your queue position will be balloted. The application result will be sent to you via email or post. You can also check the status of it online too.
Applicants will be invited to select a flat according to the balloted queue number. Whether or not you get your chance to select a flat depends on the number of flats available when it reaches your queue number.
5) Paying the option fee
If you’re lucky enough to be able to select the flat you want, you’ll need to pay the Option Fee. A valid HLE letter is required when selecting a flat if you are taking a loan from HDB.
6) Agreement of lease and key collection
Sign the agreement for lease or to collect the keys for the flat, a few months after selecting a flat.
The signing of an agreement for lease are for flats that are still under construction, and keys for flats that are already completed.
This is the stage where you pay for the downpayment, legal fees, and stamp fees.
A valid HLE or Letter of Offer from the bank is required at this stage too.
This article was first published in Seedly.