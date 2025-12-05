Singapore's billionaires increase by 8, combined wealth surges to $335b in 2025

The number of billionaires living in Singapore and the size of their combined fortunes have risen over the past year, a new report has found.

There are 55 billionaires in the Republic in 2025, eight more than the previous year, according to results of a survey by Swiss bank UBS released on Thursday (Dec 4).

Of the billionaire population here, 69 per cent are self-made, the report stated. They include all 47 from last year, two who moved to Singapore, and six newcomers to the list.

Their total wealth amounted to US$258.8 billion (S$335 billion), a 66 per cent hike from 2024.

This figure places Singapore third in the Asia Pacific region for the number of billionaires, behind India and China.

Globally, there were 2,919 billionaires in 2025, up from 2,682 in 2024, the report added.

Their combined wealth also hit a new record since UBS started collecting the data in 1995, reaching US$15.8 trillion this year — a 13 per cent increase over 12 months.

“With tech shares and financial asset prices generally rising, despite volatility, billionaires’ total wealth reached a new high,” wrote UBS, Switzerland's largest bank and leading global wealth manager.

