Singapore's economy grows 6.9% year-on-year in Q4 2025, higher than advance estimate

Singapore's economy grew 6.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday (Feb 10), higher than an official advance estimate of 5.7 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.1 per cent in the October-December period, also higher than an advance estimate of 1.9 per cent growth.

Full-year growth for 2025 came in at 5.0 per cent, compared to a preliminary reading of 4.8 per cent and revised growth of 5.3 per cent in 2024.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry upgraded its forecast for GDP growth in 2026 to "2.0 per cent to 4.0 per cent" from "1.0 per cent to 3.0 per cent" previously. It said stronger-than-expected momentum in the global economy in the fourth quarter was expected to carry into 2026.

"Against this backdrop, the 2026 growth outlook for the manufacturing and trade-related services sectors in Singapore has improved since November," the ministry said.

In a separate statement, Enterprise Singapore upgraded its forecast for growth in non-oil domestic exports (NODX) to "2.0 per cent to 4.0 per cent", from "0 to 2.0 per cent" previously.

"Robust AI-related demand and high gold prices should continue to provide support to NODX growth, though downside risks include an escalation in trade tensions or a correction in AI-related investment demand," Enterprise Singapore said.

