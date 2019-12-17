Single and living with parents: Is it possible on a $600 monthly budget in Singapore?

If you're staying with your parents after graduation, is living on just $600 a month feasible if you want to save for your future?

While most young adults can't wait to leave their parents' home and start a life on their own, it's tough to do so straight out of university in a city as expensive as Singapore.

In fact, despite the growing trend of millennials moving out before marriage, Singstat shows that only 14,100 citizens younger than 35 were actually living alone in 2018. Instead, most young adults decide stay with their parents to save enough to purchase a flat, with many citing financial constraints as a primary reason for not moving out.

So what would be a realistic budget if you want to save without sacrificing your quality of life? Based on the cost of living in Singapore, we estimate that a $600 monthly budget would be sufficient for you to cover basic necessities and recreational activities. But is it realistic? We break down the spending of the average Singaporean household to find out.

WHAT YOU'LL SAVE WHILE LIVING WITH YOUR PARENTS

Unlike the small percentage of young adults who move out right after University, choosing to stay at home will help you save a considerable amount per month.

First, if your parents don't require a small rent payment, then you can save between $748 and $1,598 per month that you otherwise would spend on necessary expenses. This includes expenses like rent, utilities and home insurance.

Even if your parents expect you to contribute a marginal amount, taking up the task of paying for the home insurance or electricity bill would still save you a considerable amount of money per month.

Estimated Average Living Expenses With & Without Roommates

PHOTO: ValueChampion

NECESSARY EXPENSES FOR A SINGLE ADULT LIVING AT HOME

Despite saving on some of the major expenses like housing, Singaporean adults who live at home still have financial obligations. This includes necessities like food, transport, healthcare and mobile and internet subscriptions.