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SK Hynix to build $66b Nand memory chip factory by 2029

SK Hynix to build $66b Nand memory chip factory by 2029
The SK hynix logo in this illustration taken June 11.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 02, 2026 4:41 AM

SEOUL — SK Hynix said on Thursday (July 2) that it plans to invest 80 trillion won (S$66 billion) to build a new factory for NAND memory chip production by 2029 to address a shortage driven by the AI boom.

SK Hynix plans to start construction of the new fab, called M17, in the South Korean city of Cheongju next year, according to its plan laid out at an event attended by its CEO Kwak ​Noh-jung and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

The chipmaker also plans to spend another 20 trillion won to build a new chip packaging factory in Cheongju by late 2027.

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South KoreaSemiconductorAIArtificial Intelligence
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