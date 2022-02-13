Skypeak @ Bukit Batok review: Spacious grounds, good amenities, but not near an MRT station

Project: SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok HDB Town Bukit Batok Address: 292A-C Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, 293A-D Bukit Batok Street 21 Lease Start Date: Around 2017 No. of Units: 1,430

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is the 2nd “Sky” series of HDBs built in the Bukit Batok estate launched in 2013. The first was Skyline I & II launched in 2012 and the 3rd Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok is only estimated to be completed this year.

And one reason why SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is going to be an interesting development to observe in the next year or two is that the first batch of owners would be reaching their MOP this year (2022). With exactly 1,430 units here, we can reasonably expect over 100 units to be put up for sale – excellent news for those looking to stay in a new development on the west side.

If you have been looking in this area, you might have read our review of Skyline I & II which has a unique underground playground just below a flyover. Like SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok, the former development is pretty self-sustaining as it has its own commercial units. However, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok does take it one step further with a 24-hour Sheng Siong supermarket – making it even more convenient for residents living here.

All that said, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok does have the locational disadvantage of being further from Bukit Batok MRT than Skyline I & II. With all this in mind, should you consider this development over its nearby competitor? Let’s find out in our usual HDB tour!

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok insider tour

Finding SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok should not be a difficult affair for most considering how big the development is. The two entrances are located along the main Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, while the other entrance is along the smaller Bukit Batok Street 21.

From the main entrance, you’ll find that the arrival is pretty unique – the entrance of the development is part of a four-way junction! While a four-way junction is never really a good thing since the traffic light wait can be quite long, there is at least a slip road here that allows those arriving home to turn left into the development. That being said, this slip road might not be much help during peak hours if the left-most lane has a long queue to get into the estate.

Every morning, those leaving the development (at least, if you are going straight or turning right) may also find themselves at the mercy of the traffic light here. So for those who drive, it’ll be a good idea to see how congested it can be during peak hours.

Heading into the development, you’ll immediately find a left and right turn into a service road with lots dedicated for those loading and unloading (very useful for moving days, especially given the carpark layout here, which I’ll get to later).

Moving ahead, you’ll find the first of two drop-off points here. This one is located between blocks 292A and 293D and is probably the most-used drop-off point too since it’s closest to the main entrance.

The drop-off here sports a roundabout design and is able to reasonably fit about two cars at any time.

From here, you’ll find that the drop-off point is connected to the Multi-Storey Car park (MSCP), the Precinct Pavilion as well as blocks 292A and 293D.

You’ll also see a more than decent number of seatings here too – perfect for those who have to wait for their pickups and for the elderly!

The second drop-off point can be reached from the Bukit Batok Street 21 entrance. Just like the main entrance, you’re greeted with a prominent sign with the name of the development facing the ingress and egress here. Turning right, you’ll see the drop-off with a similar design as the main drop-off, albeit a little smaller.

Like the first drop-off, it also has plenty of seating and is fully sheltered to block 293A as well as the Multi-Story Car park.

Next, let’s take a look at the car park offering here. Sky Peak @ Bukit Batok is quite unique in that it has two separate car parks instead of one main car park. Most HDBs I have visited has either a semi-underground carpark or a single multi-storey carpark that services the entire development – so this is something new for me.

One specific advantage to breaking up the car park into two parts is that you optimise the way drivers and visitors enter and leave the development. Naturally, drivers would choose the carpark that is closest to their block. This means that during peak hours, the queue to enter and leave is effectively halved assuming an equal number of drivers pick either car park.

Moreover, splitting it into two makes sense considering the odd-shaped plot here, so it could likely be a design decision resulting from the optimisation of the land area. By using two corners of the plot, the development is able to keep an open green space in the middle which helps with wind flow and generally makes the living area feel less claustrophobic.

The downside to this is that blocks 292C and 293B can be quite inconvenient to reach since you’ll need to walk across the development to get to your block. This could be an annoyance over time.

Let’s look at the first car park which is located at block 293. The carpark has two entrances and exits which is more than sufficient and comes with seven storeys of parking lots, as well as an eight-storey rooftop garden.

As with all Multi-Storey Car parks, this one is bright and well-ventilated, with air wells in between to bring in more light.

You’ll also notice that many stacks here directly face the car park too – a rather undesirable trait due to both the privacy and noise issue.

For those who live in units facing the car park, you’ll probably be able to hear tyre screeching and door slamming in the early hours and wee hours of the night. If you are one to leave your windows open for ventilation very often, then these noises could have an undesirable effect for those who are light sleepers – so do take this into consideration!

Now let’s head up to see what the rooftop garden has to offer.

Stepping onto the roof garden, the overall impression that I got was rather underwhelming. Perhaps it’s the nature of my job, I have seen many different roof gardens so far, so it probably takes a bit more each time to impress. It kind of reminds me of the rooftop garden at Hougang Capeview – it’s pleasant, but nothing to really shout about.

One use case for rooftop gardens is that it’s a place for families to bring their children to run about in a safer environment. Given the absence of vehicular traffic and straight paths here, children could also ride their scooters here while giving parents the assurance that they can’t possibly go too far.

Apart from that, I’m not really sure if anyone would want to use the space here. Perhaps those who do not wish to travel to the nearby park for a stroll could consider this space, but there isn’t much to see either. Most of the facilities here are just outdoor seating areas such as the one below.

I also noticed that some parts here are in need of maintenance – not a good sign for a development that’s just about 5 years old!

From here, you’ll find that many of the units that face the car park also suffer from the same privacy issue since it faces the rooftop garden though I must say that it’s not nearly as big of an issue as the car park itself.

As mentioned earlier, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok has two car parks, so let’s check out the second one located at block 292 where the commercial units are at.

The second car park is located right next to the main entrance along Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 and just like the first car park, this one is bright and airy too – with stacks on the lower floors directly facing the car park as well.

If you haven’t already noticed, both of the Multi-Storey Car parks here do not have link bridges which makes it extremely inconvenient for those who drive. Link bridges are essentially structures from the second floor onwards that connects the car park and the blocks directly with each other. This omits the need for drivers who park on the higher floors from having to go to the ground level before reaching their block. While it always sounds like nitpicking, it can be an annoyance over the long haul especially if you are carrying heavy goods.

You’ll also find that since both car parks are located at the east side of the development, those staying in the blocks further west would have to contend with a longer walk. This is unlike other HDBs such as River Vista @ Kallang where the car park spans the length of the development, which allows residents to park at a spot closest to their block.

Since there are two multi-storey car parks here, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that there are two rooftop gardens too – and you’d be right! The rooftop garden located at block 292 is also located on the eighth floor. Just like the car park, it faces the lower floor stacks too.

Unlike the first car park rooftop garden though, it’s clear that this one is better maintained. The landscaping here is a lot more lush and the concrete ledge is also less worn – perhaps there was a recent maintenance work being done here as I cannot imagine why the condition could be so different.

And as with the first rooftop garden, this one has outdoor seating too!

Now that we’re done with the rooftop garden, let’s see what the facilities have in store for us.

For the first stop, we have the development’s Precinct Pavilion. There are two in total – an appropriate amount for a considerably big development such as this. This one is located at level one of the first car park we saw – block 293, and sports a rectangular layout.

The Precinct Pavilion here is quite bright and well-ventilated, and it does come in at quite a good size too. I also like that there are fans and electrical points provided, making it quite functional as well.

Close by, you’ll also find a PCF Sparkletots preschool located here, the first level of the Multi-Storey Car park. It is of a sensible size and also supports Infant Care (always a good thing).

Right outside the childcare centre, you’ll find a cluster of facilities here – a playground, an adult fitness area and an elderly fitness area.

While it sounds like any other cluster of facilities that many HDBs have, I must say that the playground here really piques my curiosity!

The playground seems to have a “terrain” sort of theme with random circular structures strung together rigidly. Is this a 3D representation of space and planets on some sort of gravitational plane? What’s going on here?

The only thing my grown-up mind can fathom is the slide in the middle. Similar to the one at Forfar Heights, it looks more like an art installation than a playground.

There’s also an outdoor seating area nearby, likely for parents to sit back and avoid the sun exposure while looking out for their children playing. The structure here is also quite interesting. Usually, it’s a trellis with some overhanging plants, but this one looks like a UFO? I’m starting to think the space idea isn’t so far-fetched after all.

Next to this is the adult fitness area. I really like this set of equipment – they’re modern and are very useful for those who enjoy static exercises. The equipment is also varied and spaced out nicely (perfect for safe distancing, eh?).

There is also an elderly fitness area here with some pretty modern equipment that’s decently spaced out too.

Heading south, you’ll reach the main drop-off point where you’ll find the second Precinct Pavilion. This one is slightly smaller, though it’s still considered quite spacious.

What I like here is that this one is more private given the cladding on multiple sides of the Pavilion. And like the first, it also has fans and electrical points provided – necessary features to hold a function here.

Heading eastwards towards where block 292B is located, you’ll find the second set of facilities. Here, you’ll find a much more promising playground as well as another adult and elderly fitness area.

The playground here is similar to the previous in that it has undulating slopes, however, the star of the play area here is the huge yellow slide. I can imagine any child running to the back to climb up and slide down over and over again.

Unfortunately for parents, the seating area here is outdoor only – so it could get quite uncomfortable on a hot sunny day.

The adult fitness area is located right next to it and seems more traditional in look than the previous one. That being said, it’s all very functional and would no doubt break a sweat for anyone who takes this seriously!

The elderly fitness area here also sports an older design, but it’s not really important considering it has a varied amount of equipment and is well spaced out.

One thing special about this area here though is this hardcourt:

Residents looking to play badminton or volleyball or any ball or racket sport would find this useful! That being said, I would take this into careful consideration when looking at the lower floor units here. Hardcourts can be a source of constant noise depending on the residents choice of sports here.

Nearby, you’ll also find a foot reflexology path which is located near to block 293A. This one comes in varying sizes (difficulty). While I’m not one to jump at the opportunity to use it, I can see why it could be a fun activity to do once in a while – after all, it is a free massage.

Now that we’re done with the facilities, let’s check out what is probably one of the best (or perhaps, necessary) part of staying here – the amenities.

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is a self-sustaining development (thankfully) given it is not close by the MRT or any malls. As such, you’ll find a spectrum of amenities such as a supermarket, an eating house, a laundromat, a hairdresser and a clinic – everything you need for your daily needs!

And if that isn’t enough, the supermarket here (Sheng Siong) is also a 24-hour outlet! This is extremely convenient as you’ll never have to worry about not having something to munch on – even late at night. Grocery runs are also not so unpleasant considering how close you are, and how you can choose to go during really non-peak hours so that you don’t have to jostle with the crowd (an important consideration in the post-covid era).

Finally, to round off the tour, let’s head up to check out what the common corridors are like.

Moving into the blocks, you’ll find that the void deck here houses several seating areas. I do like that there’s this wooden theme going on here which is nicer than the metal structures that I’m used to. It’s also very consistent throughout the development too.

The lift lobby area has three to four lifts per block, and depending on the block, there are four to eight units per floor.

Heading up and out, you’ll find that some blocks have a long and winding corridor here. Along the way, you’ll see that some units have their service yards facing the corridor – resulting in a lack of privacy. It’s not much of a big deal considering the corridor isn’t a high traffic spot and the yard area isn’t a place to hang around for long too.

Overall, the area does feel quite well-maintained which is a good thing. You might think that new flats like these are “obviously” well-maintained, but that’s really not true all the time. Perhaps it’s the ventilation (it was quite windy when I was here) or the ample sunlight that it gets – but it certainly looks fresher than some other new-ish HDBs that I’ve been to.

Closer to the units, you’ll find that some stacks have their entrances right next to each other. While it’s not uncommon, do be mindful that there are HDBs with more unit choices where the entrances are further apart which is a more comfortable setting, especially if you’re using the space outside for a shoe rack.

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok location review

Like Skyline I & II, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is located in the Bukit Batok estate which has a mix of residential, industrial and commercial zones. Around the development, you’ll find several neighbourhood parks, the closest of which is located north-west of the development – Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Park.

The park also houses some facilities such as fitness and play areas which looks like a lot of fun for families.

Speaking of parks, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok has the advantage of being situated right next to a park connector. You can see from this shot of the four-way junction just outside that the PCN network runs along the opposite side of the road.

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok runs along the Ulu Pandan Park Connector which is part of the Western Adventure Loop and is located just opposite the development. Those who enjoy cycling or running would certainly appreciate this aspect!

From here, residents can easily connect to the Bukit Batok Town Park (aka “Little Guilin”), Bukit Batok Nature Park, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Dairy Farm Nature Park, and Zheng Hua Park.

Besides nature, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is also closeby the Bukit Batok Swimming Complex. Over here, you’ll find a large competition pool for those keen on swimming laps. There’s also a wading pool and “teaching pool” for parents who want to send their children for lessons. There is also an ActiveSG gym!

Beyond nature and sports, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok also offers pretty good amenities on top of the existing amenities found within the development.

Located north towards Bukit Batok MRT is West Mall and is about a 10 to 12-minute walk (unsheltered). The full-fledged mall has well-known names such as Cold Storage and even a cinema. It is getting on in age though, and while useful for daily activities, it isn’t nearly as swanky as the newer malls at the Jurong East cluster.

And so for even more variety, residents can also take a 20-minute journey (via the bus/MRT) towards Jurong East MRT which is right next to JEM and nearby Westgate, JCube and IMM.

With a plethora of full-fledged shopping malls within reach, residents at SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok who need their regular retail therapy fix (even if it’s just window shopping) should find this location to be quite suitable.

Public Transport

Bus station Buses Serviced Distance From HDB (& Est. Walking Time) ‘Opp Blk 291A’ 66, 990 2-minute (100m) ‘Opp Blk 217’ 217 2-minute (100m)

Closest MRT: Bukit Batok MRT; 10-12 min walk.

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is about a 10- to 12-minute walk to Bukit Batok MRT which is one of the bigger downsides to staying here. Unlike Skyline I & II, this amount of time is probably not considered walking distance by the majority.

Moreover, the journey there is not fully sheltered although residents can take shelter by cutting through the HDB on the opposite side. Even if you plan to take the bus there, the walk to the bus stop with an appropriate bus that travels to the station is unsheltered.

And unlike Skyline I & II, the bus stop here also has few services. It’s mostly within the estate with the furthest heading to Clementi/Upper Bukit Timah. Therefore, those relying on buses to head to the south would need to transfer at some point.

The good news is that at least the journey to the bus stop itself is sheltered!

Private Transport

Key Destinations Distance From HDB (& Est. Peak Hour Drive Time) Raffles Place 17.0 km (24 minutes drive) Orchard Road 14.7 km (23 minutes drive) Suntec City 18.1 km (27 minutes drive) Changi Airport 32.1 km (42 minutes drive) Tuas Port 25.6 km (40 minutes drive) Paya Lebar Quarter 18.3 km (24 minutes drive) Mediapolis 9.7 km (16 minutes drive) Mapletree Business City 12.2 km (20 minutes drive) Tuas Checkpoint 22.0 km (34 minutes drive) Woodlands Checkpoint 15.0 km (26 minutes) Harbourfront Cluster 13.9 km (23 minutes) Punggol Cluster 28.0 km (39 minutes)

Source: OneMap. Based on driving times during peak hours.

Immediate road exit:

Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok Street 21.



Summary:

Drivers here can easily drive down Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 and connect to the AYE to directly reach the CBD area. Heading to the east is also quite straightforward through Bukit Batok Avenue 6 all the way to Upper Bukit Timah Road before being able to connect eastwards on the PIE.

Groceries

Name of Grocery Shop Distance from HDB (& Est Time) 24-hour Sheng Siong Within the development Cold Storage 284 Bukit Batok East Avenue 3, 5 minute walk.

Schools

Educational Tier Number of Institutes Preschool 4 Primary School (Within 1KM) 3 Secondary School 4 Junior College 1 Other Tertiary Institutes 5

PCF Sparkletots – Within the development

Prince Siddhattha Childcare Centre – three-minute walk

Carpe Diem Ace Learners – three-minute walk

My First Skool – three-minute walk

Keming Primary School – three-minute walk

Bukit View Primary School – three-minute walk

Lian Hua Primary School – 18-minute walk

Keming Primary School – 10 minutes by bus

Crest Secondary School – 16 minutes by bus

Bukit Batok Secondary School – 14 minutes by bus

Bukit View Secondary School – 300m (three-minute walk)

Hillgrove Secondary School – 1.1 km (12-minute walk)

Yusof Ishak Secondary School – 1.1 km (13-minute walk)

Jurong Pioneer Junior College – 26 minutes by MRT and bus

ITE College West – 27 minutes by bus

Millennia Institute – 18 minutes by bus

Singapore Polytechnic – 22 minutes by MRT

Ngee Ann Polytechnic – 21 minutes by bus

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok additional pointers

Upcoming Toh Guan JRL Station

Residents staying here can look forward to increased connectivity via the upcoming Toh Guan MRT station. This station is on the Jurong Regional Line (seventh MRT line in Singapore), which is meant to enhance connectivity in the Jurong area, touted as the “largest commercial hub outside the Central Business District”.

This MRT station would really only be beneficial to those who work in the Jurong area though, as the line does not cut through any other lines. That being said, it’s still not within walking distance to this new MRT so this does not affect residents here greatly.

Next to two schools – Keming Primary and Bukit View Primary

While being close to schools does present some noise issues, you can’t deny the convenience it delivers for families with young children. SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok happens to be nestled between two primary schools, and since enrolment is based on distance, there’s a good chance that residents here can have their younglings enrolled there.

That being said, if popular schools is what you’re going for, then Skyline I & II have an advantage as they are both within the 1km radius of Princess Elizabeth Primary School (ranked 43 overall based on schlah.com ).

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok HDB site review

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is made up of 7 blocks comprising 1,403 units in total, ranging from two- to five-room flats. Blocks here go from 26 to as high as 40 storeys.

It’s quite a new development considering it was launched less than 10 years ago – 2013 and will hit its first MOP this year.

The development sports a mostly earthy brown, white and beige colour tone which is quite consistent throughout the development (even down to the seats in the void deck).

Like many other HDBs, the development is very well connected to one another through sheltered walkways, allowing residents to walk across the development without having to go under the rain which is especially important for residents who live furthest from the amenities at block 292 (carpark along the main road).

One noteworthy thing about this development is just how much space there is in the center of it. I have seen large green areas in other HDBs before such as the one at Waterway Cascadia, but this one is different in that the space is pretty much open and not shrouded by vegetation.

In fact, it quite reminds me of a putting green, less the actual hole in the ground. Walking around, you’ll find the space to be quite windy and the pathways, as well as the outdoor seating (of which there are many!), are quite well-maintained!

I believe that while it’s largely unsheltered now, it’ll just be a few more years before the trees grow to provide sufficient shelter. As of now though, I think that those with pets would find the walking path here to be very suitable for a nice walk.

Apart from the green centre, the remaining development grounds also feels very spacious and residents would enjoy the walking paths around the development surrounded by greenery.

Along the way, there are numerous outdoor seating options available too!

Another thing to note here is the length of the windows here. It’s obvious from the exterior that some units have a very long living/dining area. Such a layout brings in a lot more natural light and ventilation, and the length also means a flexible configuration of space too – allowing you to decide just how much to allocate between both spaces.

Overall, I think that the design of the development is quite decent. It has an interesting colour palette and design as well as a nice slope at the roof. Compared to Skyline I & II though, I personally think that the design here isn’t as modern and edgy. I quite prefer the clean lines and strong white base that contrasts with the dark brown in Skyline I & II.

Unit mix

Block No. of Storeys 2 Room 3 Room 4 Room 5 Room Total 292A 26 100 50 50 – 200 292B 31/35 – 78 188 68 256 292C 40 – – 76 78 154 293A 31/35 – – 128 128 256 293B 40 – – 76 78 154 293C 40 – – 76 78 154 293D 31/35 – 60 196 – 256 Total 100 110 790 430 1430

Interestingly, the tallest blocks are also the least dense – all 40 storey blocks have only 154 units compared to those with 31/35 storeys which has 256 units. As such, those in the less dense development would likely have shorter lift waiting times since it would not be used as much.

Stack analysis

Unlike Skyline I & II, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok does not have the issue of having both the MRT and expressway at their doorstep – so it’s surely a quieter development. The southern stacks do front the busier Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 though, so for those who do not wish to have perpetual motor vehicle background noise, it’s best to avoid these stacks.

Speaking of motor vehicle noise, stacks 536-538 and 540-542 can expect to get receive noise pollution from the drop-off porch, the loading/unloading bay behind the commercial units as well as the carpark. As such, buyers of these stacks should be aware of such noises before taking the plunge. It would be best to visit during the morning when the noise here is expected to be at its peak.

With regards to views, those on the higher floors on either side would have unblocked views of either the southern region or the Bukit Gombak Hill. Between both types of views, I do think that the greenery up north is more appealing – though this is down to your personal preferences. The area around is pretty low-lying so higher floors would certainly enjoy the privacy that cannot be easily found elsewhere.

One thing to note here is that there are two primary schools that flank the east and west end of the development. This could create some noise pollution due to the school bells and general noises from the crowd of children.

For those who aren’t able to secure a unit that faces outwards, you’ll be pleased to know that SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok has one of the biggest distances between blocks – about 100 metres! At this range, you’ll find that the units are quite private. It’s also nice that the centre area is a large, open and green space – so at least the view out is aesthetically pleasing.

Layout analysis

2-room flat (47 sqm)

Pros Cons Spacious living and dining area Bedroom on the smaller side Jack & Jill bathroom Good size kitchen area

3-room flat (68 sqm)

Pros Cons Decent size kitchen area, able to do kitchen counter space on both sides. Long bedroom walkway space. Protruding column between bedrooms hence walls could not be hacked fully. Main door open straight to living and dining area, lacks privacy.

4-room flat type 1 (93 sqm)

Pros Cons Decent size bedrooms and kitchen area Long bedroom walkway space Protruding column between bedrooms hence walls could not be hacked fully. Main door open straight to living and dining area, lacks privacy

4-room flat type 2 (93 sqm)

Pros Cons Decent size living and bedroom space. Protruding column between bedrooms hence walls could not be hacked fully. Separate living and dining area. Main door open straight to living and dining are, lacks privacy No wasted bedroom walkway space. Small kitchen area

4-room flat type 3 (92 sqm)

Pros Cons Decent size bedrooms and kitchen area. Long bedroom walkway space Living and dining share the same facing with lots of windows; allows natural ventilation and light into the unit. Protruding column between bedrooms hence walls could not be hacked fully. Main door open straight to living and dining are, lacks privacy

5-room flat type 1 (113 sqm)

Pros Cons Spacious living, dining and kitchen area. Protruding column between bedrooms hence walls could not be hacked fully. Separate living and dining area.

5-room flat type 2 (113 sqm)

Pros Cons Decent size bedrooms and kitchen area. Tight common bathroom Extra windows in the kitchen, great for ventilation Protruding column between bedrooms hence walls could not be hacked fully. Living and dining shares the same facing with lots of windows; allows natural ventilation and light into unit. Main door open straight to living and dining are, lacks privacy

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok price review

Project Lease Start Date 3 Room 4 Room 5 Room Executive Blocks 212 – 230 1985 $275,000 – $358,000 ($439 psf) $385,000 – $500,000 ($427 psf) $460,000 – $555,000 ($380 psf) $608,000 – $738,000 ($415 psf) Skyline I @ Bukit Batok 2017 $440,000 – $496,000 ($633 psf) $570,000 – $710,000 ($629 psf) $745,000 – $900,000 ($656 psf) – Skyline II @ Bukit Batok 2018 $438,000 – $438,000 ($598 psf) – – – Spring View 1998 – $420,000 – $550,000 ($433 psf) $525,000 – $655,000 ($455 psf) $560,000 – $745,000 ($454 psf)

Source: HDB. Transactions from February 2021 – January 2022.

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok prices are not available as it’s still within 5 years from the key collection.

For our pricing comparison, I’ve taken the immediate HDBs around SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok which are HDBs built in the mid-80s and late 90s. On the north end, you. have blocks 212 – 230 which is closer to Bukit Batok MRT. On the south side, you have Spring View, an HDB development that’s about 24 years old.

The closest hint in terms of prices here would be Skyline I & II @ Bukit Batok. These have a similar age to SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok, and so prices should not stray too far from it. I do suspect that prices for SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok to be just slightly cheaper than those at Skyline I & II, probably to the extent that pricing won’t be a consideration when deciding between both.

Both developments are right next to the Park Connector and are self-sustaining. The facilities are also plentiful in both cases. I do acknowledge that SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is likely more peaceful as it’s not by the cross-section of an above-ground MRT track and an expressway, and it’s also more convenient in that it has a 24-hour Sheng Siong. However, SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is slightly further from the MRT.

And while both developments aren’t sheltered to the MRT, Skyline I & II has a bus stop right outside that takes you there. As for SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok, you’ll need to walk to the bus stop along Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 which is in the opposite direction to the MRT. Hence, I think there are pros and cons to both developments here and it’s hard to say which would be more or less expensive.

Those looking to stay in a more convenient locale nearer to Bukit Batok can consider blocks 212-230 up north. Even though it is much older, those who are unfazed by the 99-year leasehold can live in an Executive flat for the price of some four-room flats being sold in the new Skyline I @ Bukit Batok.

Our take

SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok seems to be the more peaceful cousin to Skyline I & II @ Bukit Batok.

It’s right next to the park connector and close to several parks without the urban pollution of the expressway and above-ground MRT tracks.

Its facilities are also well spaced out and the development even has a large open area that reminds me of a Putting Green (yes it really does!).

It is even more self-sustaining than Skyline I & II @ Bukit Batok given the Sheng Siong supermarket (something that Skyline I & II lacked) – and it’s even a 24-hour outlet, making it extremely convenient regardless of the time. The development can also cater to all your basic needs like having an eating house.

It also offers unblocked views on both sides (assuming you are high up enough), and the inner-facing stacks aren’t too shabby either given the whopping 100m distance between the furthest blocks! Of course, I wouldn’t say the views are to die for, but having an unblocked view gives residents a level of privacy that not many can access – even in the more expensive condominiums.

And of course, not forgetting its proximity to Keming Primary School, one of the most sought-after primary schools in the Bukit Batok estate.

Overall, I think SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok is suitable for those who aren’t fazed by having to walk the 10 to 12 minutes to the MRT (those who work from home or drive to work) and are looking for a new development that’s relatively peaceful.