Smart retirement: How your money is eaten away

With the ending of 2019 and the start of a new year, most people should be feeling a little richer after getting their year-end bonuses.

After the celebrations die down, it's time to think about planning for your retirement by putting aside part of that bonus or pay raise from your job.

Having the discipline to save is important, as this habit helps you build up your kitty to prepare for your eventual retirement.

However, we live in a world where prices rise constantly and (almost) inexorably.

This phenomenon is known as inflation and it will rear its ugly head almost every year, raising overall prices by an average of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

HOW INFLATION AFFECTS YOU

Inflation causes the value of your money to fall by around 2 per cent to 3 per cent every year, as it erodes our purchasing power like sandpaper.

If we were to leave our pot of money untouched, it would lose its value over time as goods and services become more expensive.

Leaving our money in the bank does not really help, either. Banks pay a dismal interest rate below 1 per cent most of the time, which means that our money will continue to be eroded away by inflation if we do not do something about it.

INVEST IN GROWTH