Some second-level spending philosophies

When I shared my annual expense last week, I was not expecting much negativity.

This was because it was not the first time I shared these kind of figures. Things are as it is. You could imagine that there is a household having 2 breadwinners earning a combine of what I earn.

They would likely wish to do the same thing as I do: Not spend on what is unnecessary. They may have young children, and their expenses will be higher than mine.

That is OK.

The best response that I got was that many saw my figures and wonders how much THEY spend on expenses this year.

I got 50 per cent of the job done there. Unfortunately, it is pretty difficult to get people through 100 per cent to track how much they actually spend. Ultimately, I would attribute that to not understanding the deeper virtues of tracking their expenses and not being deep enough in the shit hole (if they are in one)

Perhaps the best response that I got was Benjamin's sharing of his spending philosophy @ Rangosteen.

I think it is worth a read for my readers because firstly, Benjamin writes a million times better than myself.

Secondly, Ben challenges certain weaknesses in indulgences that you may have encountered in this tug-o-war between being discipline and indulgences. I have a feeling that the areas he brought up are where his peers constantly have their attention and wallets.

I will pick out a few that resonated with me.

ON FASHION/CLOTHES:

If you quiz your friends on what you wore, they won't recall.