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South Korea's SK Hynix, Samsung Elec sign $1.2t partnership with US big tech

South Korea's SK Hynix, Samsung Elec sign $1.2t partnership with US big tech
The SK hynix logo in this illustration taken on June 11.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 25, 2026 5:13 AM

SEOUL – South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will pursue memory chip supply partnership with US big tech companies including Nvidia worth US$950 billion (S$1.2 trillion) overall, South Korea's presidential adviser said on Saturday (July 25).

It includes the long-term supply of US$750 billion in memory chips to US companies by SK Hynix and US$200 billion in chips by Samsung Electronics to Broadcom, the presidential adviser, Kim Yong-beom, told a briefing.

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South KoreaUnited States of AmericaSamsungSK HynixElectronicsBusiness
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