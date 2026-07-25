South Korea's SK Hynix, Samsung Elec sign $1.2t partnership with US big tech

SEOUL – South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will pursue memory chip supply partnership with US big tech companies including Nvidia worth US$950 billion (S$1.2 trillion) overall, South Korea's presidential adviser said on Saturday (July 25).

It includes the long-term supply of US$750 billion in memory chips to US companies by SK Hynix and US$200 billion in chips by Samsung Electronics to Broadcom, the presidential adviser, Kim Yong-beom, told a briefing.

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