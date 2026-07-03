SP Group adds over 1,000 charging points following acquisition of ChargEco

Singapore's largest EV charging network just got bigger. SP Group on Thursday (July 2) announced the completion of its acquisition of Strides YTL's ChargEco, after receiving clearance by the Competition Commission of Singapore.

Following the acquisition, over 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points currently operated by ChargEco will be integrated into SP Mobility's network, SP Group said in a statement.

SP Mobility, which currently operates a charging network of around 3,600 charging points, will now have over 4,600 charging points across more than 1,100 locations islandwide.

Meanwhile, its competitor Charge+ has around 4,000 charging points, according to a statement from the company in March.

In a message to the motoring community on its Telegram channel at 10.13am, SP Mobility said that will be no immediate changes for motorists, who can continue to use their existing app to charge their EVs.

It added that ChargEco's charging points will be progressively made available on the SP app.

ChargEco was originally a joint venture between Strides Mobility and YTL PowerSeraya. About 96 per cent of its charging sites are located in Housing and Development Board (HDB) carparks and private residential developments, including SAFRA premises and Wisma Atria.

SP Mobility managing director Dean Cher said the acquisition marks an important step towards a more consolidated and efficient EV charging landscape in Singapore.

"As the EV population continues to grow, this will enable us to strengthen charging availability, enhance service consistency, and better support Singapore’s electrification goals," he added.

As of May 2026, there were about 71,990 EVs in Singapore, with EVs making up about 55 per cent of new passenger car registrations as of February 2026.

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editor@asiaone.com