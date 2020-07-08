S'pore Robo advisors: High cash management rate just a marketing ploy to get your money?

In today’s low-interest-rate environment where major banks in Singapore have cut the interest rates on their high-interest rates savings accounts, some Singapore Robo-advisors have started to “fill in the gap” by offering higher cash management rate.

So far, most, if not all of the articles online are supportive of the fact that retail investors/consumers can still benefit from high-interest cash management services after being “abandon” by their banks. I beg to differ.

Are Singapore Robo advisors offering higher cash management rates just a marketing ploy to get you to park your money with them?

I am concern that this might turn out to become a “race” to offer the highest cash management rates to investors, which really defeat the purpose of a “hassle-free, no jumping over multiple hoops and more importantly secure place” to generate an interest amount that is higher than the normal bank savings rate.

No one talks about cash management here in Singapore, at least within the retail scene, before the introduction of StashAway Simple which is touted as a fuss-free manner to earn a flat rate of 1.9 per cent with no requirement for any confusing conditions attached to it.

No salary credit, no credit card spending, no investments. Nothing whatsoever.

This beat having to fulfil multiple criteria set out by banks in their high-interest rates savings accounts which often involve requiring one to credit their salary as well as using their financial products in a bid to generate a higher interest amount.

StashAway Simple offering is just that simple. Unless you don’t get to earn 1.9 per cent as I have highlighted in this article: StashAway Simple Review + Other No Frills Cash Savings

I am not going to repeat why that 1.9 per cent rate is not achievable in this article (its probably closer to 1.66 per cent based on my last calculation). Readers can refer to the article above if they wish to see how the computation is done.

As of today, the projected rate for StashAway Simple as advertised on their website remains at 1.9 per cent and there is also a recent publication by Seedly re-confirming that the rate for StashAway Simple remains at 1.9 per cent, which I am re-posting their well-summarised table content here.

PHOTO: Seedly

I just cannot fathom how a cash management product can consistently offer such a “high-interest rate” in a rapidly declining interest rate environment (their reported rates have not changed since their launch in late 2019).

Note that this is not meant to be a highly volatile product where interest rates fluctuate up and down in a heartbeat. It is supposed to mimic that of short-term interest rates.

Why so? This is because the underlying “financial products” that these cash management services invest in are Cash Funds (CF) and Money Market Funds or MMF for short.

These are funds that buy into highly safe, highly liquid short-duration bond funds consisting of the highest-grade government bonds or government-linked entities for example.

To generate higher interest rates for clients vs. investing purely in a CF or MMF which probably generates c.1 - 1.2 per cent at best in today’s environment, StashAway Simple also invests in an Enhanced Liquidity Fund which takes on slightly higher credit and duration risk.

In a scenario where interest rates are declining and possible heading to zero or into negative territory, why will these high credit-rated companies and government bodies (with almost zero credit/default risk) be offering new bonds with interests any higher than 2 per cent? It just doesn’t make sense.

They are not your charity organisation. This figure will continue to trend lower in today’s context, possibly below 1 per cent. There is almost no doubt about it unless we are faced with a serious bout of hyper-inflation which forces rates to rise substantially. No one is taking that scenario seriously, at least not for the moment.

So if short-term rates are constantly being revised downwards, as we can observe in the “no-longer” high-interest savings rate account offerings by our banks, how is StashAway Simple able to offer consistently high rates?

Transparency and trust

Don’t get me wrong. I love high rates as well. But I do value transparency even more, particularly with our local Robo Advisors which are still seen as the “new kids on the block” when it comes to providing financial solutions to the mass market.

They have yet to gain widespread trust within our local community unlike what the major US Robo Advisors have achieved. We often hear of investors not willing to invest with Robo Advisors here in Singapore if their custodian accounts are not under the individual investor’s name.

It might be a huge concern for some, less so for others like me, but that is again base on one own’s risk appetite and capital management.

But the gist is that transparency and establishing trust is key to gaining widespread adoption. I hope that many of these Singapore Robo advisors will continue to thrive and provide a better alternative to bank offerings for normal consumers like you and me (not the premium High net-worth clients serviced by private banks).

However, without establishing a transparent corporate policy that wins the trust of investors, product/service superiority matters little.

Are we too “hard-up” for yield?

Singaporeans love our yield. We are a smart (and often too hardworking) bunch of consumers who will “account hop” to bank accounts which provide us with the highest yield. Nicely worded, we are savvy. Not so nice, we are cheapskates. Why focus on a single tree when you can potentially grow your forest empire?

Meaning instead of choosing to chase the additional 0.5 per cent rate, why don’t we improve our financial knowledge and invest to get 5 per cent more, for example?

Sure, that 5 per cent in this example is not guaranteed but so is your additional 0.5 per cent when financial institutions start to revise that figure lower. Some will argue that the latter is capital guaranteed, super safe. Well, as the popular saying goes, nothing in life is guaranteed except for death and taxes.

By choosing the safer “capital guaranteed” route, we subject ourselves to the full impact of high inflation, which I believe will come, sooner or later.

Singapore robo advisors heading down the wrong route?

So, we come to the crux of this article. Why are Singapore Robo advisors “competing” to offer higher cash management products? To be fair, not all Singapore Robo advisors are competing. Some such as MoneyOwl WiseSaver is just providing a vanilla CF product, resulting in a gross yield of just 0.79 per cent. Hardly enticing.

The last I check, FSMOne AutoSweep (both CF and MMF) account rate is at 0.99 per cent as of June 29 and POEMS’ excess fund management is at around 1.04 per cent.

Will these Robos or brokerage firms ultimately be enticed to offer higher cash management products?

I can’t be certain, but for now, they are sticking to their core product, which is to invest investors’ excess cash into CF and MMF that is liquid and ultra-safe. That to me should be the true purpose of cash management, at least for the retail context.

We are not talking about HNW, financially savvy folks who know exactly the kind of risks they are getting into to achieve higher yields.

It is unrealistic, in my opinion, to expect to get higher interest rates, without taking on higher risks, especially when global interest rates are spiraling towards negative territory.

Endowus new cash management products

Endowus recently launch its cash management product. Endowus Cash Smart Core offers a rate of 1.1 per cent to 1.3 per cent pa while Endowus Cash Smart Enhanced offers 1.9 per cent to 2.2 per cent.

I believe that there are already several financial bloggers who have provided a summary of their cash management services, hence, I won’t be doing it here in this article. Below is the table from Endowus’ website.