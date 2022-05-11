Standard Chartered personal loan review: Is SCB CashOne personal loan the best?

Now that most of the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, the number of things we can spend money on has skyrocketed, from overseas holidays to clubbing sessions.

That could be why there's been a recent spike in searches for personal loans. Yikes!

Now, we sincerely hope nobody is taking out a loan in order to go on holiday or open bottles of Martell at KTV lounges.

But if you're genuinely in need of a personal loan for a legit reason like a medical emergency or to consolidate your existing credit card debt, we're going to look at Standard Chartered's (SCB) CashOne personal loan, which you might already have heard of thanks to the bank's aggressive marketing.

Are personal loans bad?

"Not all debts are bad," says one of Standard Chartered's marketing taglines. Technically, this is true-an HDB loan is not bad, for example. But that doesn't mean you should take out loans whenever you like.

Monthly payments can really pile up, and personal loans and credit card debt are considered high-interest debt that can make some people go bankrupt. Also, be aware that certain *cough cough* banks clearly resort to shady marketing gimmicks to lure unsuspecting people into debt.

By the way, you should be doing thorough research and comparing loans before you decide to sign up for a personal loan since it's a long-term commitment and it could be a few years before you'll be paying it off.

Now that we've got all that nagging out of the way, here's the lowdown on the SCB personal loan and how it compares to the popular DBS personal loan, OCBC personal loan and UOB personal loans.

Standard Chartered CashOne personal loan application criteria

SCB's personal loan is called CashOne.

To qualify for the loan, you must satisfy the following criteria:

Aged 21 to 65 years

Singapore Citizens and PRs: Minimum annual income of $20,000

Foreigners: Minimum annual income of $60,000, must hold a valid Singapore Employment Pass

SCB personal loan application & approval time

You can apply online with the following documents:

Copy of NRIC or Passport

Latest computerised payslip or latest six months' CPF contribution history statement

Income Tax Notice of Assessment (if you wish to be considered for a higher loan amount)

Employment Pass (foreigners only)

Proof of address (foreigners only)

If you're an existing customer with no changes in income/employment as per SCB's records, congrats! You don't need to submit any supporting documents.

In theory, SCB offers instant approval of loan applications made online or via their mobile app. However, if the bank requires more information from you, you may need to wait up to one working day for your application to be assessed.

SCB personal loan interest rate (2022)

SCB is currently offering interest rates starting from 3.48 per cent per annum, which works out to an Effective Interest Rate (EIR) from 6.95 per cent for a loan tenure of one to five years.

You also have to pay an annual fee of $199 in the first year, which will be deducted from your approved loan amount.

These interest rates are very competitive, with the local banks UOB and OCBC charging much more right now.

If you want to double-check interest rates, use MoneySmart's personal loan comparison tool to see what the various banks are offering for your desired loan amount and loan tenure. Remember that the interest rate and EIR will vary depending on your loan amount and loan tenure.

StanChart CashOne personal loan vs DBS, POSB, OCBC, UOB personal loan interest rates

Suppose you need to borrow $10,000 and plan to repay it over three years.

Here's a comparison table to let you see how Standard Chartered's personal loan would compare to the local banks'.