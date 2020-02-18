Starting out as a freelancer: Here's how you can manage your money like a pro

While working for yourself means having lots of freedom to set your schedule or choosing your clients you would like to work with, it also means you are solely responsible for delivering your work and managing your finances.

From having to track your income for taxes, to finding your own health insurance, you will face a unique set of challenges financially when you go freelance. To help overcome these challenges, we put together 5 tips on financial management for freelancers.

#1 OPEN A SEPARATE BANK ACCOUNT FOR BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS

When you are freelancing, you are basically running your own business.

This means you are required to keep full and accurate records and accounts of your business transactions from the start, and such records must be supported with invoices, receipts and other relevant documents. You will also need to prepare a statement of accounts consisting of profit and loss, as well as a balance sheet.

With this in mind, you should open a separate bank account to track your income and business expenses apart from your personal expenses.

A separate bank account will help avoid getting your business expenses tangled up with your personal expenses.

In this way, you can effectively track your business expenses to see if you are investing enough or spending too much, and using these expenses to use it for claims as deductions when you file your annual tax returns.

Plus, you will have a much easier time to monitor closely your income and see if you are hitting your goals.

#2 SETTING ASIDE A PORTION OF EARNINGS INCOME FOR TAXES