Still looking for income every 3 months? These Singapore REITs declare distributions on a quarterly basis

Previously, we looked at three Singapore stocks that declare quarterly dividends.

Right now, let’s explore the real estate investment trusts (REITs) that declare their distribution per unit (DPU) on a quarterly basis.

You can use the list to research further if you are looking for quarterly income from REITs.

(In case you are puzzled, not all Singapore REITs declare quarterly DPU; most do it on a semi-annual basis, as we will see later.)

List of REITs with quarterly DPU

Here are all the Singapore REITs that distribute their DPU every quarter:

REIT Ticker ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust K2LU EC World REIT BWCU ESR-REIT J91U First REIT AW9U Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust D5IU Mapletree Industrial Trust ME8U Mapletree Logistics Trust M44U ParkwayLife REIT C2PU Sasseur REIT CRPU SPH REIT SK6U Suntec REIT T82U

The remaining 29 Singapore REITs and property trusts dish out their DPU on a semi-annual basis.

Eagle Hospitality Trust and RHT Health Trust are excluded from the count above since trading has been suspended.

REITs worth exploring right away

There are three REITs that I think are worth mentioning out of the 11.

You may want to start your research from these REITs and then work your way down to the rest.

REIT 1: Mapletree Industrial Trust

As a quick introduction, Mapletree Industrial Trust is a REIT with a portfolio of 114 industrial properties and data centres in Singapore and the US.

In terms of assets under management (AUM), data centres make up the bulk of it at around 39.8 per cent, followed by:

Flatted factories (22.2 per cent),

Hi-tech buildings (20.9 per cent),

Business parks (8.7 per cent),

Stack-up/ramp-up buildings (7.4 per cent), and

Light industrial buildings (1.0 per cent).

In terms of DPU growth, investors would love Mapletree Industrial Trust’s track record.

DPU has grown consistently from 8.41 Singapore cents in FY11/12 to 12.55 cents in FY20/21, compounding at around 5per cent per annum.

REIT 2: Mapletree Logistics Trust

PHOTO: Mapletree Industrial Trust Investor Presentation.

As the name might suggest, Mapletree Logistics Trust has the same sponsor as Mapletree Industrial Trust. And that’s Mapletree Investments.

Mapletree Logistics Trust is the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore listed in 2005.

As of June 30, 2021, the REIT had 163 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, China, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, and India.

Another property will be added to Mapletree Logistics Trust’s stable with a proposed acquisition of Yeoju Logistics Centre in South Korea, as announced on Oct 20.

The property is fully occupied with a leading online fashion retailer as its key tenant.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, bringing Mapletree Logistics Trust’s total portfolio to 167 properties (including other assets purchased from July 1).

Distribution-wise, Mapletree Industrial Trust’s DPU has stepped up from 7.44 Singapore cents in FY16/17 to 8.326 Singapore cents in FY20/21.

REIT 3: Parkway Life REIT

Parkway Life REIT is a healthcare REIT that owns 55 properties in Singapore, Japan, and Malaysia.

In Singapore, its properties are Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, and Parkway East Hospital.

Parkway Life REIT ticks the box in terms of DPU consistency as well, as seen from the chart below:

PHOTO: ParkwayLife REIT Investor Presentation

In particular, over the past five years, DPU has increased from 12.12 Singapore cents to 13.79 Singapore cents.

