Stocks hit records, oil steadies as Trump says Iran war 'close to over'

NEW YORK — Wall Street's stock benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at record highs as hopes for a cooling of US-Iran tensions and strong earnings expectations boosted risk appetite on Wednesday (April 15), while oil prices steadied after news Iran could make allowances for ships around the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said the war he launched with Israel was "close to over" and the White House expressed optimism about a deal, but industry sources said transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil and gas shipments, is running at a fraction of its usual volume.

A source briefed by Tehran told Reuters Iran could consider allowing ships to sail freely through the Omani side of the strait if a deal was reached to prevent renewed conflict.

The S&P 500 rose 0.80 per cent, to 7,022.95 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.60 per cent, to 24,016.02, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15 per cent, to 48,463.72.

"Equity markets, especially in the US, have rallied back pretty aggressively, showing a decent amount of confidence that this is probably over, or close to the end," said David Seif, chief economist for developed markets at Nomura, referring to "the supply disruption that comes from Hormuz being closed".

In a Fox Business Network interview conducted on Tuesday and broadcast Wednesday, he said, "I view it as very close to over."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told a news conference, "We feel good about the prospects of a deal."

Major banks reported rising profits, kicking off an earnings season analysts expect to show growth across the S&P 500.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley both reported strong first quarters, pushing their shares up 1.8 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively.

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Oil steadies

Oil steadied following steep falls during the previous session, as the stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz countered optimism about peace talks.

Energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said a small but increasing number of tankers were moving through the strait.

The market was "no longer pricing a full-scale outage, but still holding a residual premium as flows recover unevenly rather than snapping back to normal", the analysts said.

US crude settled up 0.01 per cent at US$91.29 (S$116) a barrel, while Brent rose 0.15 per cent to US$94.93 per barrel.

The US Energy Information Administration reported a surprisingly large draw on US weekly crude, supporting prices.

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Dollar drifts

The US dollar held nearly unchanged, fluctuating slightly but on track for its eighth straight session of declines.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six units, was last up 0.01 per cent at 98.08.

"Not only are we at the mercy of the headlines over the conflict, but now the focus is going to be on economic growth," said Juan Perez, senior director of trading at Monex US.

Treasuries slide

Continuing caution tied to the Middle East hostilities saw US Treasuries slide, reversing some of their recent gains.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with expectations for the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates, rose 1 basis point to 3.761 per cent.

The 10-year yield was up 2.5 basis points to 4.282 per cent.

Disruptions to global energy markets from the Iran war have had more of an effect on European markets than on the United States, which is a net energy exporter, Nomura's Seif said.

"If you look at what has happened to bond prices in the US, Treasuries, versus in Europe, it hasn't been good for US bond prices but it has been arguably a lot less negative," Seif said.

The yield on benchmark German 10-year Bunds rose 1.5 basis point to 3.045 per cent, from 3.03 per cent late on Tuesday.

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