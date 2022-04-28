This super penthouse with its own pool and a view of MBS is going for $111m

Forget GCBs. If you're house hunting and have some deep pockets, you could be living the high life - literally - in this sprawling penthouse at Marina Bay Residences.

The 23,263 sq ft apartment, which is roughly the size of eight tennis courts, is going for a cool $111,111,111, says Edwin Yip, associate director of Tristar Properties and exclusive marketing agent of the apartment.

Tristar had originally launched the Marina Bay Residences Penthouse Collection, a portfolio of five penthouses from the 99-year leasehold condo, last year.

Taking into consideration feedback from its ultra-high-net-worth clients, Tristar decided to re-configure three penthouse units from the original collection and an additional duplex unit, creating a super penthouse spanning the fifty-second to fifty-fourth floors.

An artist's impression of the dining room. PHOTO: Studio IF

There is a growing demand for residences with sufficient space for families, work from home facilities and leisure amenities like clubhouses, Edwin tells AsiaOne.

"But penthouses and big format units in Singapore are rarely built beyond 5,000 sq ft apart from a few exceptions."

Well, this unit certainly has more than enough space for more than a few creature comforts.

An artist's impression of the private pool. PHOTO: Studio IF

The seven-bedroom penthouse has a gym, a bar lounge, a karaoke and movie room, and even a 25-metre pool. The views are also gorgeous — think uninterrupted, panoramic views of Marina Bay Sands.

Besides soaking in the views from the living room, which has a double-volume ceiling, you'll be able to admire the city skyline from most of the rooms in the house.

An artist's impression of the walk-in wardrobe in the master suite. PHOTO: Studio IF

An artist's impression of the space by Studio IF, Tristar's interior design partner for the penthouse collection, reveals floor-to-ceiling windows in many of the rooms, including the master bathroom and wardrobe.

An artist's impression of the master bathroom. PHOTO: Studio IF

And if the super penthouse is out of your budget, how about a regular penthouse in the same condo? This 4,434 sq ft duplex unit is going at a more modest price of $9.5 million.

ALSO READ: Couple overhauls 2-storey Jalan Besar penthouse, converts master bedroom into bar with beer-on-tap

kimberlylim@asiaone.com