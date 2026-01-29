Award Banner
Suzuki overtakes Nissan as Japan's third‑largest automaker in 2025

People wear jackets with the Suzuki logo, during a press day of the Japan Mobility Show 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 29, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 29, 2026 6:49 AM

TOKYO — Suzuki Motor overtook Nissan as Japan's third-biggest automaker in 2025, sales data released by the two companies showed on Thursday (Jan 29), the first time in at least over a decade that Suzuki has outsold Nissan during a calendar year.

Suzuki reported a 1.4 per cent rise in global sales to about 3.3 million cars last year, while Nissan sold 3.2 million vehicles, down 4.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Both companies trailed Toyota, which reported record sales of 10.5 million Toyota- and Lexus-branded vehicles, and Honda, which saw sales slip by 7.5 per cent over the period to 3.5 million vehicles.

