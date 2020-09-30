Tampines BTO analysis: Which unit should I choose for Tampines GreenCrest, Tampines GreenGlade and Tampines GreenOpal

Three Tampines BTOs were launched during the August 2020 sales exercise. They were Tampines GreenCrest, Tampines GreenGlade and Tampines GreenOpal.

We take a look at these three sites in our analysis today and see which stacks you should consider when choosing a unit.

Overview of the 3 sites: Tampines GreenCrest, Tampines GreenGlade and Tampines GreenOpal

Tampines GreenCrest and GreenGlade are located in the Tampines North area, in close proximity to each other along Tampines Street 64.

Tampines GreenOpal on the other hand, is located along the Bedok Canal, nearer to Tampines Street 92.

Currently, the main amenities for Tampines GreenCrest and GreenGlade are the trio of malls: Courts, Ikea and Giant, all of which are within walking distance.

This area is also part of the Tampines North development plans, which will eventually see the construction of a Tampines North Boulevard Park, a green spine stretching from the area near Tampines GreenCrest all the way to Sun Plaza Park.

This 7.5-hectare park will not only provide a green connection to the regional centre, but also contain numerous facilities and community spaces.

Transportation-wise, residents at Tampines GreenCrest and GreenGlade will be serviced by the Tampines North MRT on the future Cross-Island Line, a fully underground line that is expected to start construction this year and completed by 2029.

Outside the MRT station, there are plans for a Tampines North Hub, a mixed-use development that will link up with the future bus interchange. There is currently no news on when the Hub will be completed.

In the meantime, an interim bus interchange will be ready in 2022 to meet the demands of residents in this area first. It will be located along Tampines Street 62.

Compared to Tampines GreenCrest and Tampines GreenGlade, Tampines GreenOpal has a longer waiting time for completion.

GreenOpal has an estimated completion date of 2Q2025, in comparison with GreenCrest’s 4Q2023 and GreenGlade’s 3Q2023.

Tampines GreenOpal is situated at the edge of an industrial site, in a relatively undeveloped area with few nearby amenities.

It is located between Tampines West and Bedok Reservoir MRT stations, both of which are located on the Downtown Line, and will each take around 15 mins to reach by foot, assuming a clear and direct path to the stations.

Unit analysis

Tampines GreenCrest

Site for Tampines GreenOpal taken from Tampines Street 92. PHOTO: Tampines Street 92.

Tampines GreenCrest has a mix of 3-, 4- and 5-room flats available.

Avoid: These stacks will bear the brunt of traffic noise

Because of the site’s proximity to the entrance of the TPE, it is likely the roads surrounding GreenCrest will be relatively busy.

So if you don’t want to be constantly afflicted by traffic noise, avoid these stacks that overlook the roads surrounding the BTO.

665A: 197, 203, 205, 207 665B: 227

Choose: These stacks have more privacy from nosy neighbours

PHOTO: HDB

If you would like to maintain your privacy and avoid having nosy neighbours looking into your flat whenever they walk past, these are the stacks to choose:

665A: 197, 199, 203, 205 665B: 215, 217, 225, 227 665C: 235, 237, 245, 247

Other considerations:

You don’t want to choose a stack too close to the eating house on site, since it will likely be noisy with high human traffic. Food fumes and grease might also be an issue. Avoid stacks 215, 213 and 211 if possible.

All stacks will have some part of the hot afternoon sun, which comes in two directions in Singapore: north-west and south-west.

Tampines GreenGlade

PHOTO: HDB

Tampines GreenGlade only comprises 4- and 5-room units.

Choose: Go for these stacks for some peace and quiet

For a quieter stack, choose a unit from a stack not facing high human activity zones (playground, fitness corners, pavilion), not facing the site reserved for a school and not overlooking the roads.

660A: 102, 104, 106 660C: 146

Choose: These stacks are facing away from the western sun, so you can come home to a cooler unit

PHOTO: HDB

As mentioned earlier, if you want a cooler flat, choose one that is away from the western sun, which comes in two directions in Singapore: north-west and south-west.

660A: 100, 112, 114 660B: 116, 128, 130 660C: 132, 144, 146

Other considerations:

Most of the stacks at Tampines GreenGlade are arranged such that they have quite a bit of privacy.

But if you want even more privacy, go with a unit away from the lifts and the rubbish chutes (marked by small red squares on the map).

Tampines GreenOpal

PHOTO: HDB

Tampines GreenOpal has a mix of 3-, 4- and 5-room flats available.

Choose: These stacks are for peace and quiet

Go with stacks away from roads including the expressway and high human activity zones. The latter refers to areas like the playgrounds, fitness corners, carparks and the pavilion.

In this site, it also includes areas where the future childcare centres will be as well as the site for health and medical care.

963B: 620, 622 963C: 640, 642, 644, 646, 648, 650, 652 963D: 656, 666 965A: 672, 674, 676, 678 965B: 696, 698 965D: 724, 726, 728, 730, 732

Choose: These stacks are facing away from the hot west sun

PHOTO: HDB

963C: 640, 642, 654 965B: 692, 694, 696

(Note: The west sun is facing stacks 692 and 694, but these stacks are likely blocked by the neighbouring blocks. 696 has the eastern sun facing it.)

Choose: These stacks have more privacy away from your nosy neighbours

PHOTO: HDB

963A: 600, 612, 614 963B: 618, 632, 634, 636, 638 963C: 644, 652, 654 963D: 658, 660, 666 965A: 668, 670, 684, 686 965B: 696 965C: 704, 706 965D: 720, 722, 736, 738

Other considerations:

Stacks at Blk 965C are likely to be susceptible to vehicular noise from the PIE.

Stacks 620 and 622 from Blk 963B have park views.

Units at stacks 600, 602, 614, 632, 634, 636 and 638 on the lower floors (below 7th floor) are likely to be blocked from the western sun by the carpark at Blk 963.

Units at stacks 676, 678, 680, 682, 704, 706, 716, and 718 on the lower floors (below 7th floor) are likely to be blocked from the western sun by the carpark at Blk 965.

PHOTO: HDB

This article was first published in Renonation.