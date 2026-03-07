This Tampines EC will preview on March 6 — it is 1 of 2 new ECs in the East in 2026

The second new executive condominium (EC) of 2026 will preview on Friday (March 6).

Rivelle Tampines is a 572-unit EC on Tampines Street 95.

Developed by Sim Lian Group, the new project comprises 11 residential blocks from 12- to 14-stories, with a mix of three- to five-bedroom units.

The unit mix comprises:

241 three-bedroom units (42 per cent) that span 883 to 926 sq ft

291 four-bedroom units (50 per cent) that range from 1,044 to 1,184 sq ft

and only 40 five-bedroom units of 1,378 sq ft

Eligible first-time buyers will be entitled to a CPF housing grant of up to $30,000.

Normal and deferred payment schemes are also available.

Only 30 per cent of units in the project can be allocated to second-time buyers during the initial sales launch.

The application period for Rivelle also starts on March 6 and will last until March 16. The sales booking will commence on March 21.

"Executive condominiums remain one of the most accessible pathways into private housing for many Singaporean households, and they continue to see resilient demand, driven by first-time homebuyers and HDB upgraders," says Kelvin Fong, CEO of PropNex.

Rivelle is close to Tampines West MRT station on the Downtown Line, and other landmark developments in the vicinity include Safra Tampines, yo:Ha Commercial, and the upcoming Pinery Mall.

St. Hilda's Primary School is within 1km of the development, and other primary schools in the vicinity include Red Swastika School, Gongshang Primary School and Poi Ching School.

Fong says that Rivelle is well-positioned to tap into the ongoing demand for EC homes given its location in a mature regional centre with a wide range of amenities, as well as its proximity to the Tampines West MRT station.

The launch of Rivelle comes after Coastal Cabana, an EC project in Pasir Ris, hit the market in January.

The 748-unit EC launched for sale over the Jan 17 and 18 weekend, moving 498 units at an average price of $1,734 psf.

At least three more EC projects are expected to be launch-ready this year — a 429-unit development on Woodlands Drive 17, a 265-unit project on Sembawang Road, and a 300-unit EC on Senja Close.

The slew of EC projects hitting the market this year is a supply windfall for aspiring EC buyers, who have not seen this many new EC projects entering the market in several years.

"Some new mass market condo projects may see price benchmarks in 2026, further deepening the value proposition of EC," says Mark Yip, CEO of Huttons Asia.

He adds that the number of flats that will fulfil their five-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) in 2026 will increase to 13,484 from around 8,000 in 2025.

This will bump up the number of HDB upgraders who might be keen to upgrade to an EC.

Buying sentiment is also buoyant due to a strong economic growth forecast and limited EC supply in 2026, says Yip.

In the East region, the new launch supply is somewhat scarce with new projects like Aurelle of Tampines by Sim Lian hitting the market last March.

That 760-unit EC on Tampines St 62 was fully sold in just over a month after its launch.

The upcoming Pinery Residence, part of a new mixed-use development on Tampines St 94, is also expected to launch this quarter.

The favourable timing of Rivelle's launch supports its appeal, as it aligns with an estimated 6,200 HDB flats in Tampines reaching the end of their MOP between 2024 and 2026, says Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Singapore.

Overall, Lim says that island-wide new EC supply still remains relatively tight, with only about 239 units available as of mid-February this year.

This is likely to keep buyer interest sustained for the eventual launch of Rivelle Tampines — one of only two sources of new EC supply in the East region for 2026.

