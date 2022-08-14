Teeth whitening price guide: Home kits, salons or dentists?

Home-use kits are usually quite mild, and are generally more suitable for light, extrinsic stains (like those superficial ones you get from smoking and drinking coffee).

They usually contain low dosages of hydrogen peroxide (under 0.1 per cent) as the bleaching agent. It shouldn't hurt and shouldn't cause sensitivity unless used incorrectly (e.g. if it was left on for too long).

Crest 3D Whitestrips (from $10.50)

A super popular home whitening product is the Crest Whitestrip. Although not available at local drugstores, many retailers sell it in Singapore and you can buy them on online marketplaces like Qoo10 and Lazada.

The cheapest is a set of three sachets ($10.50), which is good for three uses. You just need to press one strip over your teeth and leave on 30 minutes. According to the website, you need three days (three applications, once each day) to see a difference and 20 days to see full results.

Most people get the bigger boxes (like the 14 strip one for $42.70) for multiple uses.

BlanX whitening treatment with LED ($33.90)

If you're looking to pop by the local drugstore to pick one up, you can consider the BlanX's white shock teeth whitening treatment with LED bite. It's $33.90, and only available at Watson's.

This kit works like a toothpaste, except that it includes an LED device which you stick into your mouth to activate the whitening agent. Apparently it uses a patented Actilux formula that binds to your teeth enamel to create a barrier. The Actilux is activated through natural light, but its effectiveness is enhanced when you used the LED device.

This whitening kit doesn't use peroxide and is non-abrasive, so it's good for those with sensitive teeth.

iWhite instant teeth whitening (from $49.90)

The last type are those that use whitening gels in trays.

iWhite Instant's home kits are the most common in Singapore - I see them at almost every supermarket and personal care store. There are two types - the basic one ($54) and an intensive one for darker stains ($61.90).

Each box comes with 10 silicone trays of the whitening formula. Just pop it in your mouth and leave on for 20 minutes. If you use it for all your teeth, each application will use two trays (top and bottom). If you only care about whitening the top set, you can do the five-day treatment twice.

2. Teeth whitening at beauty salons - expensive, but still cheaper than the dentist

If you don't trust yourself with home kits, you can get the whitening done by a semi-pro.